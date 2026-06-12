Iran, US Draft Nuclear Deal Details Published: Iran and US Draft Nuclear Deal Details Published

The details of the 14-point draft nuclear deal between Iran and the US have been published by a source close to the Iranian negotiating team. The draft includes provisions for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in all fronts, including Lebanon, a commitment to not interfere in Iran's internal affairs, and the lifting of sanctions within 30 days.

به گزارش مشرق، جزئیات جدید از پیش نویس تفاهمنامه ۱۴ ماده ای ایران و آمریکا توسط منبع نزدیک به تیم مذاکره کننده ایرانی منتشر شد.

جزییات این پیش نویس به شرح ذیل است: ۱- توقف دائمی و فوری جنگ در همه جبهه ها از جمله لبنان ۲- تعهد آمریکا به عدم مداخله در امور داخلی ایران و احترام به حاکمیت جمهوری اسلامی ایران. ۳- رفع کامل محاصره دریایی ظرف ۳۰ روز ۴- تعهد آمریکا به خروج نیروهایش از پیرامون ایران ۵- بازگشایی تنگه هرمز ظرف ۳۰ روز با ترتیبات ایرانی ۶- تعلیق تحریم های فروش نفت، محصولات پتروشیمی و مشتقات و دسترسی کامل ایران به منابع مالی آن. ۷- لزوم ارائه طرح های بازسازی ایران حداقل به مبلغ ۳۰۰ میلیارد دلار توسط آمریکا و متحدانش ۸- ۶۰ روز مذاکره برای رسیدن به توافق نهایی مبتنی بر موضوعات هسته ای و لغو کامل تحریم های اولیه، ثانویه، آمریکا و قطعنامه های شورای امنیت سازمان ملل و شورای حکام آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی ۹- تکرار تعهد ایران در پیمان ان پی تی مبنی بر عدم تولید سلاح هسته ای ۱۰- در دوره مذاکرات آمریکا متعهد شده به نیروهای خود در منطقه اضافه نمی کند و تحریم جدیدی هم وضع نخواهد کرد. ۱۱- آزادسازی ۲۴ میلیارد دلار پول های بلوکه شده ایران در دوره ۶۰ روزه مذاکرات نهایی.

نیمی از این مبلغ قبل از شروع مذاکرات باید در دسترس ایران قرار گیرد. ۱۲- تشکیل سازوکار نظارتی برای اجرایی کردن توافق. ۱۳- توافق نامه نهایی توسط قطعنامه شورای امنیت سازمان ملل به تایید می رسد. ۱۴- مذاکره نهایی قبل از آزادسازی نیمی از پول های بلوکه شده ایران، تعلیق تحریم های نفتی ایران و رفع محاصره دریایی آغاز نمی شود و توافق نهایی صرفا در موضوع سرنوشت مواد غنی شده و غنی سازی، رفع تحریم ها، برنامه بازسازی اقتصاد ایران انجام می شود و بحث درباره برنامه موشکی ایران و حمایت از گروه های مقاومت به صورت قطعی از دستور کار خارج شده است.

همانطور که سخنگوی وزارت خارجه اعلام کرد، این متن همچنان نیازمند بررسی و نهایی شدن در نهادهای ذیربط در ایران است





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Nuclear Deal Draft Ceasefire Lebanon Commitment Sanctions Lifting Iranian US Nuclear Deal Draft Ceasefire Lebanon Commitment Sanctions Lifting

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