Iran's Communication Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities

The news text discusses the challenges and opportunities in the communication landscape of Iran, focusing on the impact of internet limitations and the need for a shift in perspective towards a more inclusive and participatory communication model.

به گفته مجید رضاییان ـ استاد ارتباطات و روزنامه‌نگاری ـ مرجعیت رسانه‌ای را نمی‌توان تعیین کرد؛ این مرجعیت تنها در بستر آزادی و رجوع افکار عمومی شکل می‌گیرد و محدودیت فعلی، تأثیر رسانه‌های داخلی را به حداقل رسانده است.

این استاد ارتباطات که به منظور روز جهانی ارتباطات گفت‌وگویی داشت، در پاسخ به پرسشی درباره موانع تحقق ارتباطات در ایران با توجه به محدودیت‌های اینترنت (از جمله قطعی و اینترنت طبقاتی (اینترنت سفید و پرو)) و طولانی شدن این وضعیت، با اشاره به تغییر مفهوم ارتباطات در ایران اظهار کرد: ارتباطات چندین دهه است که از تعریف خطی یا رفت‌وبرگشت عبور کرده و پس از نظریه استوانه‌ای، به نظریه فضای عمومی یورگن هابرماس رسیده است. وی افزود: امروز بشریت از جهان خارج از وب به وب ۱، وب ۲، شبکه‌های اجتماعی و اکنون به جهان رباتیک و هوش مصنوعی پرتاب شده است.

تا سال ۲۰۴۰ در وب ۳ باید پذیرفت که ارتباطات بیش از آنکه دوسویه باشد، چندسویه است و بیشتر از فضا تأثیر می‌پذیرد. این فضا را می‌توان مانند اکسیژن سازنده یا فضایی مسموم ساخت. دکتر رضاییان ادامه داد: دیدگاه ما در ایران نسبت به ارتباطات دچار ایراد اساسی است. ما ارتباطات را چندسویه نمی‌بینیم، آن را همچنان از بالا به پایین تلقی می‌کنیم و حاضر نیستیم ارتباطات کنشگرانه را بپذیریم؛ همه چیز را واکنشگرا می‌بینیم.

به گفته وی، ارتباطات کنشگرانه مبتنی بر تئوری کنش متقابل است که زیرساخت آن توافق، پیش از آن تفاهم، و پیش از آن گفت‌وگوست. تحقق گفت‌وگو نیز نیازمند «تبادل معناست»، نه صرفاً حرف زدن. وی تصریح کرد: ارتباطات چندسویه فضا را مثبت و به سمت فرهنگ‌سازی می‌برد. ارتباطات میان‌رشته‌ای است و در فرهنگ، هنر، اقتصاد، سیاست، امنیت، جامعه‌شناسی و مدیریت به آن نیاز داریم.

متأسفانه نگاه ما در ایران به ارتباطات باید تغییر کند و این بزرگ‌ترین مانع ساختاری است. گاهی اوقات کنشگران خارج از حاکمیت و حتی در محافل فرهنگی، رسانه‌ای و دانشگاهی نیز نگاه «از بالا به پایین» دارند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Communication Internet Limitations Shift In Perspective Inclusive And Participatory Communication Mode

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