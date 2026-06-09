Iran's Response to Israeli Aggression: Unity in the Face of Aggression

The recent missile attacks by Iran on Israeli targets in Palestine have shown the strength and unity of the resistance front led by Iran. The attacks have demonstrated that Iran is not intimidated by threats from either the United States or the Israeli regime and is prepared to respond decisively to any aggression. The author highlights the importance of unity in the face of aggression and the need for the world to stand in solidarity with Iran in its struggle against the common enemy, the United States and Israel.

به گزارش مشرق، «عبدالباری عطوان» با انتشار تحلیلی ویدئویی در تارنمای رأی‌الیوم، به بررسی ابعاد حمله موشکی ایران به سه شهر مهم در فلسطین اشغالی از جمله حیفا پرداخت و گفت: این حمله آشکارا نشان داد که ایران از هیچ طرفی، چه آمریکا و چه رژیم اشغالگر اسرائیل، هراسی ندارد.

این در حالی است که ترامپ پیش از این ادعا کرده بود تمامی سلاح‌ها و ارتش ایران را نابود کرده است؛ اما اکنون همگان می‌بینند که ایران از سکوت راهبردی خارج شده و به فاز پاسخ راهبردی، فوری و بسیار سریع روی آورده است. این نویسنده و تحلیلگر فلسطینی ساکن لندن افزود: جمهوری اسلامی ایران پیش از این صراحتاً اعلام کرده بود که در صورت حمله به ضاحیه جنوبی بیروت، با سرعتی بالا واکنش نشان خواهد داد.

تهران اکنون به وعده خود عمل کرد و تنها چند ساعت پس از تجاوز به مناطقی در ضاحیه بیروت، پاسخ داد تا ثابت کند سخنانش را عملی می کند و اهل شعار نیست. منطق ایران در این نبرد «یا پیروزی یا شهادت» است و هیچ گزینه دیگری را مد نظر قرار نمی‌دهد.

تجلی عملی دکترین «وحدت میدان» در محور مقاومت سردبیر روزنامه رأی‌الیوم در ادامه تصریح کرد: حملات اخیر ایران نشان داد که دکترین «وحدت میدان» در محور مقاومت با قدرت بروز و نمود یافته است. تحولات اخیر ثابت کرد ایران به هیچ وجه از حزب‌الله دست برنمی‌دارد؛ چرا که حزب‌الله فداکاری‌های بسیاری انجام داده و از همان ابتدای تجاوزات آمریکا و اسرائیل، در کنار تهران ایستاده است.

وی خاطرنشان کرد: در همین راستا، جنبش انصارالله یمن نیز به طور عملی به وحدت میدان محور مقاومت پیوست و با شلیک موشک‌های خود، تل‌آویو و یافا را در هم کوبید. مهم‌تر از همه این‌ها، انصارالله یمن، تنگه استراتژیک باب‌المندب را به روی کشتی‌های اسرائیلی بست. جهان اسلام باید در کنار ایران بایستد.

عطوان با تاکید بر شکست مشترک آمریکا و اسرائیل در این نبرد یادآور شد: آن‌ها در این جنگ شکست خوردند و نتوانستند نظام حاکم بر ایران را سرنگون کنند. ایران نه تنها هیچ توجهی به تهدیدهای ترامپ و فشارهای آتش‌بس نکرد، بلکه این آمریکا و اسرائیل بودند که در جنگ اول درخواست آتش‌بس دادند. این یک حقیقت غیرقابل‌انکار است که آن‌ها نتوانستند توانمندی‌ها و مهم‌تر از همه، اراده ایران را نابود کنند.

این تحلیلگر عرب افزود: ایران رسماً اعلام کرده است که به هرگونه تجاوزی به سختی پاسخ می‌دهد و تصریح کرده که اگر از هر پایگاهی در منطقه به خاکش حمله شود، آن پایگاه را هدف قرار خواهد داد. این یک چرخش استراتژیک مهم است؛ ایران در همین راستا به پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا در امارات و کویت حمله کرد و پایگاه ناوگان پنجم دریایی آمریکا در بحرین را نیز هدف قرار داد.

این یک جنگ راهبردی و نبردی مشروع ضد متجاوزان است و جهان اسلام باید در کنار این کشور اسلامی یعنی ایران بایستد؛ کشوری که شجاعانه در حال مقابله با دشمنان امت اسلامی یعنی آمریکا و اسرائیل است. هوشیاری در برابر نقشه اسرائیل برای ایجاد فتنه مذهبی سردبیر رأی‌الیوم در بخش پایانی سخنان خود گفت: این تجاوز مکرر در نهایت با شکست مواجه خواهد شد.

اسرائیل اکنون با ابزارهای رسانه‌ای در پی تحریک افکار عمومی عرب‌ها علیه ایرانیان و فتنه انگیزی میان آن‌ها است. رژیم صهیونیستی به دنبال شعله‌ور کردن فتنه میان شیعیان و اهل سنت است تا یک جنگ مذهبی ویرانگر در منطقه به راه اندازد؛ بنابراین همه باید در کنار ایران برای مقابله با این تجاوز بایستند و مانع تحقق این توطئه شوند.

عبدالباری عطوان در پایان تاکید کرد: هماهنگی آمریکا با اسرائیل کامل است اما دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهوری آمریکا در شرایط داخلی بسیار بدی قرار دارد و در خود آمریکا با مخالفت‌های گسترده‌ای روبه‌رو است. مقامات واشنگتن و تل‌آویو باید بدانند که ایران، ونزوئلا نیست و صهیونیست‌ها و آمریکایی‌ها در این تجاوز نظامی دچار یک اشتباه محاسباتی مرگبار شده‌اند





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Israel Palestine Aggression Unity Resistance Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Response Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iranian Resistance Iranian Tactics Iranian Strategy Iranian Unity Iranian Strength Iranian Deterrence Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian officials announce missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli attacks on LebanonIranian officials have announced that they have launched missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. The statement was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, who said that the missile attacks were in retaliation for the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Read more »

Iranian response to recent missile strike on IsraelAli Saffari, a counselor at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the recent missile strike on Israel was a response to the country's continued violations of the ceasefire and aggression against Lebanon. He emphasized that the attack was a defensive response to the Israeli regime's actions and that the US's silence in the face of Israeli aggression and its provision of 'green light' for the attacks created an enabling environment for the continuation of these attacks.

Read more »

Iran's New Equation Against Israel: Iran Creates a New Equation: Any Israeli Attack on Southern Beirut Can Lead to Iranian Missile Strikes on IsraelThe article discusses the new equation between Iran and Israel, with Iran threatening to launch missile strikes on Israel in response to any Israeli attack on the southern Beirut area. The analysis focuses on the potential impact of this equation on the negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as the current tensions between Israel and the US.

Read more »

Iran halts military operations against Israel, threatens 'much harsher' response if attacks continueThe Central Command of the Prophet Muhammad announces the suspension of military operations against Israel, following a series of exchanges between the two countries and after a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Read more »

Iran's Powerful Response to Israeli Aggression in BeirutThe news text discusses the growing skepticism and mistrust among the public following Iran's missile response to Israel's attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut. The analysis suggests that Iran has emerged stronger from the confrontation, with the equation shifting to the point where any Israeli attack on the southern region could be interpreted as a missile launch from Iran or Yemen.

Read more »