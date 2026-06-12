Iran's Oil Crisis Intensifies as Sanctions and Attacks Hit

The news text discusses the ongoing oil crisis in Iran due to the ongoing naval blockade imposed by the United States. It highlights the impact of the blockade on Iran's economy, the decrease in oil exports, and the challenges faced by the Iranian government in making decisions.

با توجه به ادامه محاصره دریایی بندرهای جنوبی ایران از سوی آمریکا، بلومبرگ گزارشی منتشر کرد که با اشاره به گرفتار شدن کشتی‌ها و کاهش درآمدهای نفتی، تهران با انتخاب‌های دشواری مواجه شده است.

در طول یک ماه گذشته، تقریبا هیچ نفت خام ایرانی از منطقه خارج نشده است. نفت‌کش‌های حامل نفت ایران در داخل خلیج فارس جمع شده‌اند و حتی کشتی‌های خارجی مرتبط با تجارت نفت ایران نیز با حملات نیروهای آمریکایی مواجه شده‌اند. این وضعیت، جمهوری اسلامی را از میلیاردها دلار درآمد نفتی محروم کرده است.

همچنین، کاهش شدید محموله‌های ارسالی و افت تقاضا در چین، فروشندگان را مجبور کرده است برای حجم اندک نفتی که هنوز می‌توانند عرضه کنند، تخفیف‌های بیشتری ارائه دهند. در همین حال، تولیدکنندگان نفت در ابوظبی، کویت و دیگر نقاط خاورمیانه موفق شده‌اند برخی نفت‌کش‌ها را از تنگه هرمز عبور دهند و به بازارهای جهانی برسانند.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، از نزدیکی دستیابی به توافقی با جمهوری اسلامی سخن گفت، اما تهران هنوز آمادگی خود را برای چنین توافکی تایید نکرده است. همچنین، معامله‌گران کالا در حال گسترش تلاش‌های خود برای فروش نفت ونزوئلا به بازار آسیا هستند، زیرا تولید نفت این کشور افزایش یافته و جنگ ایران موجب اختلال در عرضه‌های رقیب از خاورمیانه شده است





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Oil Crisis Blockade Naval Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Military Strikes Iran: Escalation of Tensions in the Middle EastThe United States military has launched new attacks on targets in Iran, in response to what the US administration calls 'unilateral and unjustified attacks' by Iran. The strikes target Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz, including radar and missile defense systems. The US has described the strikes as part of a 'diplomatic imperative' to pressure Iran into accepting US conditions for negotiations. Tensions in the Middle East have escalated, with reports of explosions in Iranian ports and the involvement of the US military in the escalating conflict.

Read more »

HawkEye: Iran Attacks Prompts Kuwait's Temporary Flight RestrictionIn response to Iran's attacks, Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily closed its airspace and rerouted flights to alternative airports. The decision was made to ensure the safety of air traffic and passengers, considering the potential risks posed by the regional developments for civilian air traffic.

Read more »

Iranian Intelligence and Operational Plan for Early Morning Attacks on US Military Bases in the RegionThe attacks caused significant damage to the expensive equipment of the US forces, although the official US authorities have not yet released details about the extent of the damage.

Read more »

Tehran and Washington Continue Negotiations Despite Tensions and Mutual AttacksAccording to Reuters, Tehran and Washington are still engaged in negotiations for a preliminary agreement despite recent tensions and mutual attacks. The news agency reported on May 21, citing a European official and three Iranian sources, that both sides are exchanging messages on the details of a "memorandum of understanding" and that efforts to finalize the framework for the initial agreement are intensifying. The sources stated that the US and Iran have reached a "political agreement," but some issues still require further negotiations. One of the main issues is determining a mechanism for the release of tens of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in foreign banks.

Read more »

Tensions between US and Iran overshadow FIFA World Cup 2026The escalating tensions between the US and Iran have cast a shadow over the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to begin in a few hours. The recent military escalation, including attacks on Iranian targets and retaliatory strikes by Iran on US military bases in the region, has raised questions about the timing and purpose of the US President's decision to escalate tensions at a critical juncture.

Read more »

Iran, US Draft Nuclear Deal Details Published: Iran and US Draft Nuclear Deal Details PublishedThe details of the 14-point draft nuclear deal between Iran and the US have been published by a source close to the Iranian negotiating team. The draft includes provisions for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in all fronts, including Lebanon, a commitment to not interfere in Iran's internal affairs, and the lifting of sanctions within 30 days.

Read more »