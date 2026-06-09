Iran's Powerful Response to Israeli Aggression in Beirut

The news text discusses the growing skepticism and mistrust among the public following Iran's missile response to Israel's attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut. The analysis suggests that Iran has emerged stronger from the confrontation, with the equation shifting to the point where any Israeli attack on the southern region could be interpreted as a missile launch from Iran or Yemen.

رسانه عبری با انتقاد از بی‌اعتمادی عمومی شکل گرفته پس از پاسخ موشکی ایران به تجاوز این رژیم به ضاحیه جنوبی بیروت، عنوان کرد تفسیر غالب این است که ایران از این رویارویی قدرتمندتر بیرون آمده است و معادله جدیدی که ایران موفق به تثبیت آن شده این است که هرگونه حمله اشغالگران به ضاحیه جنوبی به معنای پرتاب موشک از ایران و شاید هم از یمن است.

تحلیلگر روزنامه عبری «یسرائیل هیوم» در مقاله‌ای در این روزنامه نوشت، استمرار حملات علیه لبنان، اهداف آن و سیاست آینده در قبال ایران، سوال‌هایی را در افکار عمومی ساکن اراضی اشغالی ایجاد کرده و اعتماد عمومی با سرعت نگران‌کننده‌ای در حال از بین رفتن است. همچنین این تحلیلگر صهیونیست نوشت، برداشت غالب در تهران -که بی‌اساس هم نیست- این است که ایران با وجود تحمل حملات نظامی، از منظر استراتژیک از این رویارویی قوی‌تر بیرون آمده است، در حالی که رژیم صهیونیستی و آمریکا که این حملات را آغاز کردند، ضعیف‌تر ظاهر شده‌اند.

او در ادامه نیز نوشت، این تحلیل بیشتر با عملکرد مورد تردید آمریکا در مدیریت مذاکرات، تهدیدهای بی‌اساس به استفاده از زور و نیز فشار کشورهای خلیج فارس که در صورت ازسرگیری جنگ و عملی شدن تهدیدهای ایران، نگران آسیب‌های بیشتر به زیرساخت‌هایشان هستند، تقویت شده است. روزنامه عبری «یسرائیل هیوم» به نقل از مقامات امنیتی نوشت، احتمال واکنش ایران به حمله به ضاحیه جنوبی بیروت، قبل از حمله به مرکز بیروت مطرح شده بود و حتی احتمال آن بسیار بالا تلقی می‌شد اما با اینکه این ارزیابی‌ها به سران سیاسی منتقل شد، تصمیم به انجام حمله به بیروت گرفته شد.

پس از حمله به ضاحیه جنوبی، سرویس اطلاعات نظامی صهیونیستی سطح هشدار نسبت به احتمال آغاز حملات از سوی ایران را افزایش داد، اما آمادگی تشکیلات تل‌آویو برای مقابله با این حمله به دلایل نامشخصی خیلی دیر انجام شد. مقامات امنیتی رژیم صهیونیستی افزودند: «به این ترتیب وضعیتی پیش آمد که در آن سکنه اسرائیل تنها چند دقیقه قبل از پرتاب موشک و زمانی که ارتش متوجه آمادگی سکوهای پرتاب در ایران شد، به حالت آماده‌باش درآمدند.

تصمیم برای افزایش سطح آمادگی برخی از سامانه‌های مربوطه در ارتش و نیز هشدار به سکنه با اظهارات سخنگوی ارتش، تنها پس از رصد آمادگی سکوهای پرتاب در ایران گرفته شد. در این رابطه برخی از مسوولان مربوطه نیز تاکید کردند که زمان بیشتری برای آماده‌سازی داشته‌اند اما به دلیل وضعیت آمادگی بالای سامانه‌های ایرانی، شلیک موشک‌ها فقط چند دقیقه طول کشید.

همچنین این روزنامه عبری نوشت، در اراضی اشغالی مقامات از وضعیت پیش آمده و این واقعیت به شدت ابراز ناامیدی می‌کنند که ایران موفق شده معادله‌ای را تحمیل کند که تل‌آویو نمی‌تواند با آن کنار بیاید و آن معادله این است: «هرگونه حمله اسرائیل به ضاحیه جنوبی به معنای پرتاب موشک از ایران و شاید هم از یمن است. »کانال عبری: یک ساعت پس از حملات هوایی به ایران، یک موشک بالستیک از یمن به سمت مرکز اسرائیل شلیک شده شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Israel Lebanon Missile Attack Powerful Response Skepticism Mistrust Equation Shift Israeli Aggression Beirut Yemen Missile Launch Attack Interpretation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian officials announce missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli attacks on LebanonIranian officials have announced that they have launched missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. The statement was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, who said that the missile attacks were in retaliation for the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Read more »

Iranian response to recent missile strike on IsraelAli Saffari, a counselor at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the recent missile strike on Israel was a response to the country's continued violations of the ceasefire and aggression against Lebanon. He emphasized that the attack was a defensive response to the Israeli regime's actions and that the US's silence in the face of Israeli aggression and its provision of 'green light' for the attacks created an enabling environment for the continuation of these attacks.

Read more »

US-Israel War Against Iran Begins, Killing Key Figures, Sparks TensionsThe US-Israel war against Iran began on December 9, 2022, resulting in the deaths of key figures in the Iranian government, including Ali Khamenei. Forty days later, Tehran and Washington agreed on a two-week ceasefire. Donald Trump, the US president, temporarily halted potential attacks on Iran and extended the ceasefire after receiving requests from Pakistani officials. Tensions between the two countries have escalated over control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran blocking the vital international waterway since the start of the war, causing global economic repercussions. A military official in Israel stated that the country is preparing for a long-term military campaign against Iran. The war has also seen attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen, with two missiles fired at Israel on Tuesday morning. The Israeli military has reported the completion of a large-scale attack on Iran's missile defense systems and the targeting of a petrochemical complex in the attack on a military base in Iran.

Read more »

Iran's New Equation Against Israel: Iran Creates a New Equation: Any Israeli Attack on Southern Beirut Can Lead to Iranian Missile Strikes on IsraelThe article discusses the new equation between Iran and Israel, with Iran threatening to launch missile strikes on Israel in response to any Israeli attack on the southern Beirut area. The analysis focuses on the potential impact of this equation on the negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as the current tensions between Israel and the US.

Read more »

Iran halts military operations against Israel, threatens 'much harsher' response if attacks continueThe Central Command of the Prophet Muhammad announces the suspension of military operations against Israel, following a series of exchanges between the two countries and after a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Read more »

Israel-US Tensions Over Iran AttacksIsraeli media and analysts criticize US President Donald Trump for his request for restraint against Iran attacks, while Israel attacks Iran and some observers see this public disagreement as part of a complex strategy to manage tensions. The report mentions coordination between the US and Israel in the military, including frequent contacts between Israeli military officials and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Read more »