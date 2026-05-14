Iran's Involvement in the Internet and the Future of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil transportation, may become a battleground for internet control as well, with Iran's involvement. The conference aims to discuss Iran's role in the region and the future of the Strait of Hormuz. The results of the German elections 2025 are also a topic of discussion.

تنگه هرمز یکی از شاهراه‌های حیاتی برای انتقال نفت در جهان است. حالا به نظر می‌رسد با دخالت جمهوری اسلامی می‌تواند به عرصه چالش‌برانگیزی در حوزه اینترنت نیز تبدیل شود.

برخی رسانه‌های جمهوری اسلامی موضوع درآمدزایی از کابل‌های اینترنت زیر دریا در خلیج فارس را مطرح کرده‌اند. آیا جنگ ایران به سلطه نفتی تنگه هرمز پایان خواهد داد؟ رهبران کشورهای خلیج فارس در بحبوحه درگیری‌های تنگه هرمز، در حال پیشبرد طرح‌هایی برای دور زدن مسیرهای کنونی انرژی هستند. پژوهشگران سایبری می‌گویند که یک بدافزار مرموز را بالاخره رمزگشایی کرده‌اند.

این برنامه احتمالا بیش از دو دهه پیش برای هدف قرار دادن برنامه هسته‌ای جمهوری اسلامی به کار گرفته شده است. یافته‌های جدید چگونگی عملکرد این بدافزار را نشان می‌دهد. چرا با وجود عدم حمایت نظامی پاکستان از عربستان در برابر حملات ایران، رابطه نزدیک پاکستان و عربستان اهمیت پیدا کرده است؟ دولت‌ها در تلاش‌ هستند جریان اطلاعات در جنگ ایران را کنترل کنند.

موضوع ایران یکی از موضوعات کنفرانس امنیتی مونیخ است. شصت و دومین کنفرانس امنیتی مونیخ، از مهم‌ترین نشست‌های بین‌المللی در حوزه دفاع و امنیت در جهان، از ۱۳ تا ۱۵ فوریه ۲۰۲۶ (۲۴ تا ۲۶ بهمن) برگزار می‌شود. ایران و مناقشه تهران و واشنگتن یکی از موضوعات مورد بحث است و شاهزاده رضا پهلوی نیز به این کنفرانس دعوت شده است. نتایج موقت انتخابات آلمان ۲۰۲۵: سرنوشت ناروشن دولت آتی آلما





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Internet Cyber Warfare German Elections 2025 Conference Security Munich

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