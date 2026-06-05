Iran's Oil Exports Plummet to Lowest Level in Six Years Amid US Sanctions and Regional Tensions

Data from oil tanker tracking companies show that Iran's oil exports in May fell to less than 300,000 barrels per day, the lowest level since the 'maximum pressure' campaign of the former Trump administration. The decrease in exports, combined with market supply constraints, puts pressure on the Iranian economy in the midst of a regional conflict and tensions. The decrease in exports is attributed to the US maritime blockade, which began on April 13, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which has affected the exports of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates. The current level of oil exports in Iran is the lowest since the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, a period when the Trump administration pursued a policy of 'maximum pressure' against Iran.

داده‌های شرکت‌های ردیابی نفتکش‌ها نشان می‌دهد صادرات نفت و میعانات گازی ایران در ماه مه به کمتر از ۳۰۰ هزار بشکه در روز کاهش یافته و به پایین‌ترین سطح خود از زمان کارزار «فشار حداکثری» دولت نخست ترامپ رسیده است.

بر اساس داده‌های حمل‌ونقل دریایی و تحلیلگران بازار انرژی، صادرات نفت خام و میعانات گازی ایران در ماه مه به پایین‌ترین سطح خود در دست‌کم شش سال گذشته سقوط کرده است. این کاهش صادرات، فشار اقتصادی بر جمهوری اسلامی را در میانه جنگ و بحران منطقه‌ای افزایش می‌دهد. بر اساس داده‌های شرکت ردیابی نفتکش‌ها ورتکسا (Vortexa)، صادرات نفت و میعانات گازی ایران در ماه مه به طور متوسط به حدود ۲۰۹ هزار بشکه در روز رسیده است.

این رقم در مقایسه با ۱.۳۴ میلیون بشکه در روز در ماه آوریل و نزدیک به ۱.۹ میلیون بشکه در روز در ماه مارس کاهش چشمگیری را نشان می‌دهد. تحلیلگران می‌گویند اجرای محاصره دریایی آمریکا از ۱۳ آوریل نقش اصلی را در این کاهش داشته است. کاهش صادرات در شرایطی رخ داده که بازار جهانی نفت نیز با محدودیت عرضه مواجه است.

حکومت ایران با مسدود کردن عملی تنگه هرمز، صادرات نفت عربستان سعودی، کویت، عراق و امارات متحده عربی را نیز تحت تاثیر قرار داده و به تنش‌های موجود در بازار انرژی افزوده است. بر اساس ارزیابی ورتکسا، سطح کنونی صادرات نفت ایران پایین‌ترین میزان از اواخر سال ۲۰۱۹ و اوایل سال ۲۰۲۰ محسوب می‌شود. شرکت کلپر (Kpler) نیز روند مشابهی را ثبت کرده است.

هرچند این موسسه صادرات ایران در ماه مه را اندکی بالاتر و حدود ۲۶۰ هزار بشکه در روز برآورد کرده، اما این رقم نیز پایین‌ترین سطح صادرات ایران در شش سال اخیر به شمار می‌رود. دونالد ترامپ پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد در کاخ سفید از روند مذاکرات با ایران، وضعیت تنگه هرمز، برنامه هسته‌ای جمهوری اسلامی و احتمال دیدار با مجتبی خامنه‌ای سخن گفت و همزمان فاش کرد که در مقطعی گزینه اعزام نیروهای ویژه آمریکا برای دستیابی به ذخایر اورانیوم غنی‌شده ایران را بررسی کرده بود





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