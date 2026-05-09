Iran's Car Industry Faces Challenges, But Is It Coping Properly?

Iran's car industry has faced numerous challenges in 2021, including the 12-day war, the incident at Shahid Honarmand Port, extreme energy imbalance, volatile currency fluctuations, and the month-long war in December. However, despite these challenges, Iran's car giant, Iran Automotive Company, reported a rise in production, which indicates its proper handling of the crises. Little is known about the increase in production, whether through the private management managed from December 2022 or the exceptional conditions in the industry enabling a rise in growth, even if it is minimal.

سال ۱۴۰۴ شاید پیچیده‌ترین و دشوارترین سال صنعت خودروی ایران در دو دهه اخیر بود. جنگ ۱۲ روزه، حادثه در بندر شهید رجایی، ناترازی بی‌سابقه انرژی، نوسانات ارزی لجام‌گسیخته و در نهایت جنگ ماه رمضان در اسفندماه، مجموعه‌ای از رویدادها را رقم زد که هر کدام به تنهایی می‌توانست خط تولید هر کارخانه‌ای را برای ماه‌ها متوقف کند.

در میانه این آشفتگی، گروه صنعتی ایران خودرو گزارش عملکرد سالانه خود را منتشر کرد. عددها قابل تأمل بودند. غول بزرگ خودروسازی خاورمیانه نه تنها تعطیل نشد، که توانست رشد تولید را هم تجربه کند. اما این رشد از کجا آمد؟

آیا مدیریت خصوصی که از بهمن‌ماه ۱۴۰۳ سکان هدایت را در دست گرفته، واقعاً توانسته است معجزه کند؟ یا شرایط استثنایی حاکم بر صنعت، زمینه را برای برجسته‌شدن هر نرخ رشدی، حتی اگر اندک باشد، فراهم کرده است؟ رشد ۴ درصدی تولید ایران خودرو در سال ۱۴۰۴ در حالی ثبت شده که کل صنعت خودروی کشور با سقوط ۳۶ درصدی مواجه بوده است.

این آمار که در گزارش عملکرد این گروه صنعتی منتشر شده، پرسش‌های متعددی را پیش روی فعالان و تحلیلگران قرار داده است





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Iranian Car Industry Iran Automotive Company Challenges Coping Private Management Exception Conditions

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