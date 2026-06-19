Iran's Hassan Fattalallah: 'Iran Did Not Surrender, It Fought and Won' - Lebanon News

Hassan Fattalallah, a Lebanese parliamentarian and member of the Hezbollah faction, expressed his views on the Iran-US agreement in a significant interview with Al-Mayadeen. He emphasized that Iran did not surrender but fought and won, stating that the agreement is a real victory for Iran. He also mentioned that the agreement is a victory for the Iranian people and their resistance.

به گزارش مشرق، نماینده پارلمان لبنان و عضو فراکسیون وابسته به حزب الله پنجشنبه شب در گفت وگویی مهم با شبکه خبری المیادین این کشور، با بیان اینکه «ایران تسلیم نشد» و «تفاهمنامه امضا شده میان ایران و آمریکا یک پیروزی واقعی برای ایران است» اعلام کرد،...

مشروح مصاحبه: ایران تسلیم نشد حسن فضل الله با بیان اینکه «ما شاهد دستاوردی بی‌سابقه در تاریخ جنگ‌های مدرن و روابط بین‌الملل هستیم» گفت، «ایران تسلیم نشد؛ جنگید و توانست تمام خاک، نظام و وحدت مردم خود را حفظ کند... ایران طرف‌های آمریکایی و اسرائیلی را مجبور به توقف جنگ کرد و نه زیر آتش، بلکه طبق شرایط خود وارد مذاکره شد...

این ایران نبود که در امور داخلی آمریکا دخالت کرده باشد، بلکه آمریکا ۴۷ سال برای تضعیف جمهوری اسلامی تلاش کرد و الان شاهدیم که ایران از ایالات متحده شرط اساسی عدم دخالت در امور داخلی خود را گرفت». به گفته این عضو حزب الله لبنان «این تفاهم‌نامه یک پیروزی واقعی برای ایران است و هر کسی که این واقعیت را انکار کند، واقعیت را بی‌طرفانه نمی‌بیند. ما در مورد این تفاهم‌نامه فریاد اعتراض شدیدی را در نهادهای اسرائیلی می‌شنویم...

ما با اطمینان میدانستیم که جمهوری اسلامی از ما حمایت می‌کند و در کنار ما می‌ایستد. ایران از ما حمایت کرد و گواه این امر این است که توافق و تفاهم‌نامه را عمدتاً به بند لبنان مشروط کرد. آنچه رسیدن به این تفاهم‌نامه را به تأخیر انداخت، اصرار ایران بر این بود که لبنان بخشی از این تفاهم‌نامه با آمریکا باشد. هیچ‌کس نمی‌تواند دشمن اسرائیلی را به جز آمریکا، حتی مستقل از وضعیت میدانی، اجبار کند.

ایران مذاکرات را موقتاً متوقف کرد تا بندی را تثبیت کند که اسرائیل را ملزم به توقف حملات می‌کرد. سند ایران و آمریکا، خواستار آتش‌بس فوری در لبنان است فضل‌الله افزود: این سند خواستار آتش‌بس فوری در لبنان، پایان جنگ و تعهد هر دو طرف به تمامیت ارضی و وحدت لبنان است. همچنین هیچ منطقه حائل یا خط صفری وجود ندارد؛ این چیزی است که طرف ایرانی به وضوح به ما اطلاع داده است.

جناب وزیر خارجه آقای عراقچی به رئیس جمهور و رئیس مجلس اطلاع داد که متون مربوط به لبنان واضح هستند و نشان دهنده پایان جنگ هستند. ایران به ما، مردم ما و مقاومت ما متعهد است که توافق نهایی را امضا نخواهد کرد مگر اینکه این بندها رعایت شوند. مقاومت در درجه اول نگران جلوگیری از ایجاد منطقه حائل و ادامه اشغال خاک لبنان است. مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا با اولین بند تفاهم‌نامه مربوط به لبنان آغاز خواهد شد.

آنچه افسار دشمن اسرائیل در ضاحیه و خودِ بیروت را کشید، موشک‌های ایران بود، نه چیزی دیگر. ایران خود را در جایگاه دولت لبنان قرار نمی‌دهد، بلکه با نهادهای رسمی آن ارتباط برقرار می‌کند تا اطمینان حاصل کند که دولت لبنان می‌تواند به خواسته‌های ملی خود دست یابد.

مذاکرات دولت لبنان امتیاز رایگان به اسرائیل بود و ثمری نداشته عضو فراکسیون حزب الله گفت: این سطح از ارتباط تنگاتنگ ساحات و جبهه‌های مختلف است که به لبنان قدرت بخشیده، در حالی که مسیر دیگر دولت لبنان، مسیری که در واشنگتن دنبال می‌شود، هیچ نتیجه‌ای نداشته است. مذاکرات مستقیم بیشتر به یک مسیر امتیازدهی، به معنای امتیازات رایگان، شبیه است.

طرف‌های اسرائیلی و آمریکایی ممکن است برای جلوگیری از آنچه در تفاهم‌نامه ذکر شده است، برای اخذ تعهدات خاصی از طرف لبنانی عجله کنند. مقامات لبنانی نباید این فرصت را از دست بدهند و نباید این لحظه تاریخی را از دست بدهند. هرگونه امتیازی که مقامات لبنانی ارائه دهند، در عمل قابل اجرا نخواهد بود زیرا آنها چیزی را که ندارند، واگذار می‌کنند. از طریق مسیر ایران و با همکاری دولت لبنان، می‌توانیم حقوق کامل خود را به دست آوریم.

مقامات لبنانی باید بسیار مراقب باشند زیرا هرگونه مسیر اشتباهی باعث می‌شود لبنان فرصتی را از دست بدهد و از سوی دیگر، اختلافات داخلی را افزایش دهد. ما از دولت و رئیس جمهور می‌خواهیم که از مسیر ایران و آمریکا که مسیری بین‌المللی است، حمایت کنند. چتر اسلام آباد یک چتر منطقه‌ای و بین‌المللی است که لبنان می‌تواند بخشی از آن باشد. انحصار اسرائیل و آمریکا بر قدرت لبنان منجر به امتیازات بلاعوض و اختلافات داخلی خواهد شد.

برخی از جناح‌ها در لبنان ناامید شده‌اند زیرا شرط‌های خود را باختند. یک معادله منطقه‌ای وجود دارد که بزرگتر از معادله داخلی شده است؛ ما خواستار تعامل با آن هستیم، نه مقابله با آن





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