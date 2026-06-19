Iran's Water Crisis: Dramatic Decrease in Per Capita Renewable Water Resources

The news text discusses the alarming decrease in per capita renewable water resources in Iran, highlighting the significant impact of population growth, climate change, and unsustainable water management practices on the country's water resources. The text also mentions the importance of the 'water footprint' or 'water scarcity index' in assessing a country's water security and the challenges faced in managing and distributing water resources in Iran.

گزارش‌های نهادهای دولتی نشان می‌دهد شاخص «سرانه آب تجدیدپذیر» برای هر شهروند ایرانی، از حدود هفت هزار متر مکعب در دهه‌های گذشته به کمتر از یک‌ هزار و ۲۰۰ متر مکعب رسیده است.

سخنگوی صنعت آب ایران روز پنجشنبه ۲۹ خردادبا اعلام این موضوع افزود که افزایش جمعیت در کنار کاهش بارش و پیامدهای تغییر اقلیم، فشار بی‌سابقه‌ای بر منابع آبی کشور وارد کرده است. عیسی بزرگ‌زاده دربارهٔ وضعیت این شاخص در ایران در مقایسه با استانداردهای جهانی می‌گوید: «این عدد در سال‌های دورتر که بارش کشور بیشتر بود، حدود ۱۳۰ میلیارد متر مکعب در سال بوده و اکنون به کمتر از ۱۰۳ میلیارد متر مکعب در سال رسیده است.

» به گفته او، در دهه‌های ۳۰ و ۴۰ خورشیدی، هر ایرانی حدود نزدیک به هفت هزار مترمکعب در سال به ازای هر نفر آب در اختیار داشت، اما اکنون این عدد بسیار کاهش پیدا کرده است. سرانهٔ آب تجدیدپذیر که واحد اندازه‌گیری آن متر مکعب به ازای هر نفر در سال است، به عنوان سهم هر شهروند از آب طبیعی کشور، یکی از مهم‌ترین شاخص‌های جهانی برای سنجش امنیت آبی کشورها به شمار می‌رود.

این شاخص به مقدار کل منابع آب شیرین تجدیدشوندهٔ یک کشور یا منطقه شامل آب‌های سطحی و زیرزمینی که هر سال از طریق بارش و چرخه طبیعی آب دوباره جایگزین می‌شوند، گفته می‌شود که بر جمعیت همان کشور یا منطقه تقسیم می‌شود. حداقل سرانه مطلوب برای پایداری منابع آب ۱۷۰۰ مترمکعب به ازای هر نفر در سال است و کشورهایی که سرانه‌ای کمتر از این مقدار داشته باشند، وارد محدوده «تنش آبی» می‌شوند.

کارشناسان بر اهمیت این شاخص در ارزیابی امنیت آبی کشور، برنامه‌ریزی برای مدیریت پایدار آب، مقایسه عادلانه بین کشورها و حفاظت از منابع برای نسل‌های آینده تأکید می‌کنند. ایران سال‌ها است که با پدیدهٔ خشکسالی شدید روبه‌رو است، اما در کنار آن هدر رفتن آب، استخراج بی‌رویه از سفره‌های زیرزمینی، ضعف‌های ساختاری از جمله مدیریت ناکارآمد یا بیش از حد مداخله‌گرانه در امور آب، و گسترش کشاورزی باعث شده که این بحران در کشور تشدید شود.

با این حال، سخنگوی صنعت آب ایران «دلیل اصلی» کاهش چشمگیر سرانه مصرف آب در ایران را افزایش جمعیت عنوان کرد و گفت: «به هر حال جمعیت کشور اضافه شده و این منابع بین جمعیت بیشتری تقسیم می‌شود، بنابراین به هر نفر سهم کمتری می‌رسد. »پیش از این متوسط بارش در ایران حدود ۲۵۰ میلی‌متر بود، اما اکنون این میزان کمتر شده است؛ «مطالعات مختلف اعداد متفاوتی را نشان می‌دهند، اما تغییر اقلیم باعث شده به‌طور متوسط بارش کشور حدود ۱۰ درصد کاهش پیدا کند؛ هرچند در برخی مناطق این کاهش بیشتر بوده است.

» تأثیر افزایش دما بر افزایش تبخیر و تعرق و افزایش مصرف گیاهان و سایر موجودات زنده و تغییر پراکنش جغرافیایی بارش‌ها و نوع بارش، بر شاخص سرانه آب تجدیدپذیر، هم از دیگر موارد مورد اشاره در اظهارات این مقام رسمی است. بر اساس استانداردهای جهانی، در وضعیت مناسب و بدون تنش آبی، میزان سرانه آب تجدیدپذیر بیش از ۱۷۰۰ مترمکعب به ازای هر نفر در سال، در شرایط تنش آبی بین هزار تا ۱۷۰۰ مترمکعب، در شرایط کم‌آبی شدید بین ۵۰۰ تا هزار مترمکعب و در شرایط کم‌آبی مطلق (بحران آب) کمتر از ۵۰۰ مترمکعب به ازای هر نفر در سال است.

در مقیاس این شاخص، مقادیر بالاتر از پنج هزار مترمکعب به ازای هر نفر در سال، نشان‌دهنده برخورداری بسیار غنی از نظر منابع آب است. همچنین عدد ۱۷۰۰ مترمکعب به ازای هر نفر در سال به عنوان حداقل سرانه قابل قبول جهانی در نظر گرفته می‌شود. با این حال سرانه آب تجدیدپذیر با میزان مصرف آب هر فرد تفاوت دارد.

این شاخص نشان می‌دهد طبیعت هر سال چه میزان آب در اختیار هر شهروند قرار می‌دهد، نه اینکه هر شهروند چه میزان آب مصرف می‌کند. آمارهای رسمی نشان می‌دهد ورودی آب به سدهای ایران در ۲۴۳ روز نخست سال آبی جاری، از ابتدای مهر ۱۴۰۴ تا دوم خرداد سال جاری، نسبت به سال قبل ۷۲ درصد افزایش یافته است.

با این حال، هنوز ۳۳ درصد ظرفیت مخازن سدهای کشور خالی است و کارشناسان می‌گویند توزیع نامتوازن بارش‌ها همچنان مدیریت منابع آب را با چالش روبه‌رو کرده است





RadioFarda_ / 🏆 13. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Water Crisis Water Scarcity Population Growth Climate Change Water Management Practices Water Footprint Water Scarcity Index

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Temporary ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of HormuzA high-ranking American official read out the text of the temporary ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, which aims to end the war in Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement outlines a framework of 14 general principles to address the most difficult issues, including the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, until a final agreement is reached.

Read more »

Donald Trump Reacts to Criticism of Iran Deal, Calls Critics 'Harmless' or 'Dumb'President Donald Trump responded to criticism of the Iran deal, calling critics 'harmless' or 'dumb'.

Read more »

Criticism of Iran-US Deal: Widespread Anger and Disappointment among CitizensThe Iran-US deal has been met with widespread anger and disappointment among citizens, with many viewing it as ineffective in improving the lives of people and as a sign of the government's disregard for the killing of protesters. The deal, which includes provisions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of some financial restrictions on Iran, and the expectation of future negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, has been criticized for not addressing the rights of the people or their demands.

Read more »

Severe Water Shortage in Southern Iran's Siریک CountyThe news text describes the severe water shortage in Siریک County, southern Iran, caused by the collapse of two water sources due to an attack by the United States. The county has been facing water issues for years, with the network of water pipes being in poor condition. The attack on the two water sources has led to a significant reduction in water supply for the residents, causing a shortage of water for several days and affecting a large number of people.

Read more »

Senators who won't run for re-election criticize Iran nuclear dealA few Republican senators who won't run for re-election have criticized the Iran nuclear deal, with some calling it a 'disgrace' and others questioning its benefits.

Read more »

Iran Nuclear Deal: Key Points and ReactionsThe Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a landmark agreement between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) that aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The deal was reached after 18 months of negotiations and was signed on July 14, 2015. The agreement is based on three main pillars: Iran will only benefit economically if it fulfills its commitments, the agreement is a performance-based agreement, and Iran will only be eligible for the benefits if it complies with its obligations. The deal also includes a mechanism for monitoring and verification, with regular inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agreement aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, but it does not guarantee that Iran will not pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. The deal has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising it as a significant step towards preventing a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, while others have criticized it for not going far enough and not addressing Iran's broader regional ambitions.

Read more »