Iran's Internet Cutoff and the Formation of a New Cybersecurity Board

The news text discusses the internet shutdown in Iran during the war and the formation of a new cybersecurity board, the 'Stad Rahbari va Samanladegi Bozorg-e-Vaziat va Etela'at', led by Mohammad Reza Ebrahimi and chaired by Stara Hashemi. The board aims to coordinate government and security agencies in managing the internet. However, a court order temporarily halted the implementation of the board's decisions due to a legal challenge by four members of the Supreme Council for Cyberspace, who argued that the board's formation was unconstitutional and interfered with the functions of other councils.

شرق: با آغاز جنگ در نهم اسفندماه، اینترنت ایران قطع شد و شهروندان ایرانی ۸۸ روز را در بی‌اینترنتی کامل سپری کردند. در اواسط هفته گذشته و در میانه آتش‌بس و امیدها برای توافق پایان جنگ، دولت چهاردهم در آستانه عید قربان از بازگشایی اینترنت جهانی خبر داد.

مسعود پزشکیان فورا دستور اجرای مصوبه ستاد راهبری و ساماندهی فضای مجازی را ابلاغ کرد، اما هنوز ساعاتی از خوشحالی مردم نگذشته بود که دیوان عدالت اداری با صدور دستور موقت، اجرای مصوبات این ستاد را تا زمان بررسی قانونی‌بودن ساختار آن متوقف کرد. دولت چهاردهم برای حل معضل اینترنت و عمل به وعده انتخاباتی رفع فیلترینگ، «ستاد راهبری و ساماندهی فضای مجازی» را به ریاست محمدرضا عارف و دبیری ستار هاشمی تشکیل داد.

اعضای این ستاد شامل وزرای ارشاد، علوم، اطلاعات، دفاع، معاون علمی رئیس‌جمهور و نیز نهادهای حاکمیتی همچون دبیر شورای عالی امنیت ملی، رئیس سازمان اطلاعات سپاه، دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی و دادستان کل کشور هستند. هدف، ایجاد هماهنگی میان دولت و نهادهای امنیتی برای مدیریت فضای مجازی بود. علت صدور دستور موقت، شکایت چهار عضو شورای عالی فضای مجازی (ثقفی، تقی‌پور، جلیلی و انتظاری) از ساختار ستاد بود.

این افراد که از مخالفان سرسخت رفع فیلترینگ و از مدافعان طرح صیانت در مجلس یازدهم بودند، با استناد به اصل ۱۷۶ قانون اساسی و بند «ب» ماده ۱۰۵ قانون برنامه هفتم توسعه، تشکیل ستاد جدید را غیرقانونی و متداخل با وظایف شورای عالی امنیت ملی و کمیسیون عالی امنیت فضای مجازی دانسته‌اند. بررسی سوابق سیاسی آنان نشان می‌دهد همگی به جریان نزدیک به سعید جلیلی تعلق دارند که از مخالفان پزشکیان است.

این شکایت بیش از آنکه ماهیت حقوقی داشته باشد، به انتقام‌گیری سیاسی و تسویه‌حساب در شرایط حساس کشور شبیه است. سیدمهدی حجتی، وکیل دادگستری، در گفت‌وگو با ایسنا ابعاد حقوقی ماجرا را چنین تحلیل کرده است:‌ حق دسترسی به اینترنت از مصادیق نسل سوم حقوق بشر است و دولت باید تضمین‌کننده آن باشد، خصوصا زمانی که توجیهات امنیتی جنگ کم‌رنگ شده است. او همچنین گفته است: موازی‌کاری نهادها، آفت مدیریت کشور شده است.

شورای عالی فضای مجازی، شورای عالی امنیت ملی، کمیسیون عالی امنیت فضای مجازی و اکنون ستاد راهبری دولت، همگی درباره یک موضوع تصمیم‌گیری می‌کنند. در نهایت این حقوق‌دان معتقد است‌ دیوان عدالت اداری صرفا صلاحیت اظهارنظر درباره قانونی‌بودن تصمیمات دولت را دارد، نه تشخیص غیرقانونی‌بودن ساختار یک نهاد. اصل بر قانونی‌بودن تشکیلات حاکمیتی است تا زمانی که توسط مرجع ذی‌صلاح منحل نشده باشد.

او می‌افزاید: مادامی که ستاد راهبری منحل نشده، مصوبات آن مجری است و دستور موقت دیوان که اجرای مصوبات را متوقف کرده، فراتر از اختیارات قانونی آن مرجع ارزیابی می‌شود. اما چرا دستور موقت با این سرعت صادر شد؟

سرعت خیره‌کننده صدور دستور موقت ‌-تنها ساعتی پس از ابلاغ مصوبه دولت‌- و هم‌زمانی آن با خوشحالی مردم از بازگشایی اینترنت پس از ۸۸ روز، این پرسش را ایجاد می‌کند که آیا همه رسیدگی‌ها در قوه قضائیه با چنین سرعت خیره‌کننده‌ای انجام می‌شوند؟ در نهایت این اقدام نه‌تنها خشم افکار عمومی خسته از قطعی اینترنت را برانگیخت، بلکه زخم کهنه بی‌اعتمادی به نهادهای تصمیم‌گیر را نیز تازه‌تر کرد.

آنچه امروز بیش از هر چیز به حقوق شهروندی آسیب می‌زند، نه خود محدودیت اینترنت، بلکه تعارض تصمیمات نهادهای موازی و خروج دیوان عدالت اداری از صلاحیت ذاتی خود است. تا وقتی‌ ساختار ستاد راهبری از سوی دولت یا نهادهای ذی‌صلاح منحل نشده، تصمیمات آن مجری است. دیوان عدالت اداری نمی‌تواند با استدلال «غیرقانونی‌بودن ساختار» اجرای تصمیمات را متوقف کند.

این موضوع باید در درون حاکمیت حل‌وفصل شود، نه به بهای سرگردانی بیشتر مردم و نقض حق دسترسی آنان به اینترنت





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Internet Cutoff Cybersecurity Board Legal Challenge Constitutionality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Differences in Opinion on the Restoration of Internet Access in IranThe news text discusses the ongoing debate among the authorities in Iran regarding the reinstatement of internet access and the strict filtering measures. It highlights the concerns that the internet may be unstable and unreliable, and the possibility of internet service disruptions.

Read more »

US Officials Confirm Initial US-Iran Deal for Nuclear Talks and CeasefireUS officials have confirmed a preliminary agreement between the US and Iran for extending the ceasefire and resuming nuclear talks. The agreement was reached after 60 days of negotiations, but the confirmation is still pending from President Trump.

Read more »

New York City Mayor Condemns US-Israel Aggression Against Iran, Calls for End to WarZehra Mamedani, the mayor of New York City, strongly condemned the ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and called for an end to the war. Mamedani highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians outside Iran and the families of Iranian immigrants in the US.

Read more »

Iranian Ambassador Says US Visa Issue Hinders Iran's Participation in World CupThe Iranian Ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Panesar, has expressed concerns about the US visa issue for the World Cup, stating that Iran cannot participate in the tournament under the current circumstances. The US has been accused of violating FIFA regulations by not issuing visas for the Iranian team in time for their pre-World Cup camp in Arizona. This has led to criticism from media outlets and calls for the US to reconsider its stance.

Read more »

Britons in Iran: Couple on Hunger Strike after Phone BanA couple from Britain, who have been in Iran for over a year, have started a hunger strike after their phone access was cut off. They claim to be under immense pressure and are at the brink of collapse.

Read more »

Virtual Lawmaking and Voting in Iran's ParliamentRepresentative Abdulhassan Rohani of the Iranian parliament has requested permission from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to implement virtual lawmaking and voting in the parliament. However, no response has been received from the leader so far. Meanwhile, the absence of public appearances by Khamenei since his inauguration in December has been noted, but several written messages from him have been published since then. Meanwhile, Ali Khamenei, the new leader of Iran, has not appeared in public since his inauguration in December. However, several written messages from him have been published since then. Meanwhile, Ali Khamenei, the new leader of Iran, has not appeared in public since his inauguration in December. However, several written messages from him have been published since then.

Read more »