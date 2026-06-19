Iran's Leader's Message on US-Iran Deal and Lebanon

The Leader's message on the US-Iran deal and the upcoming negotiations is precise and wise. The responsibility of the officials in the highest level of the National Security Council to approve the agreement is heavy, as it was signed by the heads of state of both countries. Iran is facing the violation of the first clause of the agreement, which is the issue of Lebanon, by the Israeli regime. The agreement is a two-way road, and the US should take responsibility for Lebanon. The absence of a US delegation to Switzerland indicates that this approach is not deterrent against the Israeli regime's crimes. Iran should use the deterrent tools as soon as possible. Considering that Iran has accepted and implemented its obligations in issues such as the Strait of Hormuz, it is now time to use the tools in response to the Israeli regime's crimes and the US's inaction in preventing the killing of innocent Lebanese people.

به گزارش مشرق، پیام اخیر مقام معظم رهبری درباره تفاهم میان ایران و آمریکا و همچنین انجام مذاکرات پیش‌رو بسیار دقیق و هوشمندانه بود. در این راستا، تمامی مسئولین موظف به تبعیت کامل از این نقطه نظرات هستند؛ با این حال، باید توجه داشت که بار مسئولیت متولیان در بالاترین سطح شورای عالی امنیت ملی که این توافق را تأیید کرده‌اند، بسیار سنگین است، چرا که این تفاهم در سطح رؤسای جمهور دو کشور به امضا رسیده است.

ما در آغاز این راه، شاهد نقض شدید نخستین بند این توافق، یعنی مسئله لبنان، از سوی رژیم جنایتکار صهیونیستی هستیم. تفاهم‌نامه یک جاده دوسویه است و ایالات متحده باید به مسئولیت‌های خود در رابطه با لبنان عمل نماید. عدم اعزام هیئت‌ها به سوئیس، نشان‌دهنده این است که این رویکرد به هیچ وجه در مقابل جنایات رژیم صهیونیستی بازدارنده نیست. جمهوری اسلامی ایران باید هرچه سریع‌تر از اهرم‌های بازدارنده استفاده کند.

با توجه به اینکه ایران تعهدات خود را در موضوعاتی نظیر تنگه هرمز پذیرفته و اجرا می‌کند، اکنون باید متناسب با جنایات رژیم صهیونیستی و کوتاهی آمریکا در بازداشتن صهیونیست‌ها از کشتار مردم مظلوم لبنان، باید از این اهرم خود استفاده کنیم. عامل بازدارندگی ما در دو محور «عکس‌العمل نظامی» و «استفاده از تنگه هرمز» است. نباید منتظر گذر زمان و استمرار جنایات وحشیانه رژیم در سکوت مرگبار جهانی و به‌ویژه شورای امنیت سازمان ملل باشیم





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Iran-US Deal Lebanon Israeli Regime National Security Council Responsibility Deterrent Tools Strait Of Hormuz

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