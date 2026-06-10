Iran's delay in reaching a deal with US leads to consequences, says Trump

Iran's delay in reaching a deal with the US has led to consequences, according to President Trump. He said the Iranian military is in a chaotic state, with significant parts of it, like the navy and air force, no longer existing. He also mentioned that Iran is only talking and not acting. He added that the deal Iran wanted was too good to pass up and now they have to pay the price.

رئیس‌جمهور ایالات متحده روز چهارشنبه ۲۰ خرداد گفت که ایران برای رسیدن به توافقی که می‌توانست برایش بسیار خوب باشد بیش از حد تعلل کرد و حالا باید بهای آن را بپردازد.

دونالد ترامپ در پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی خود، تروث سوشال، نوشت: «ارتش ایران کاملاً در وضعیت آشفته‌ای قرار دارد. بخش زیادی از آن، مانند نیروی دریایی و نیروی هوایی، عملاً دیگر وجود ندارد؛ آن‌ها کاملاً شکست خورده‌اند». او افزود: «ایران فقط حرف می‌زند و عمل نمی‌کند. قلدر خاورمیانه مُرده است!!!

آن‌ها برای رسیدن به توافقی که می‌توانست برایشان بسیار خوب باشد بیش از حد تعلل کردند و حالا باید بهای آن را بپردازند!!! » دونالد ترامپ در این پیام خود توضیحی بیشتری دربارهٔ «پرداخت بها» و همچنین آیندهٔ مذاکرات جاری میان ایران و آمریکا نداد، اما همزمان فاکس‌نیوز به نقل از دونالد ترامپ گزارش داد که او «به صدور دستور حملات جدید علیه نیروگاه‌ها و پل‌های ایران بسیار نزدیک شده است».

رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا دقایقی بعد نیز در شبکه اجتماعی خود تروث سوشیال خطاب به رسانه‌هایی که او آن‌ها را «رسانه‌های اخبار جعلی» می‌خواند نوشت که محاصره دریایی بنادر ایران «موفق‌ترین محاصره در تاریخ جنگ‌های دریایی» و «یک دیوار فولادی» است و «هیچ چیز از آن عبور نمی‌کند مگر این‌که ما بخواهیم». او در این پیام همچنین افزود که ایران هیچ تجارتی انجام نمی‌دهد، قادر به پرداخت هزینه‌های نظامی یا سایر صورتحساب‌های خود نیست و «به‌سرعت در حال تبدیل شدن به یک کشور شکست‌خورده است».

دونالد ترامپ همزمان در گفت‌وگویی تلفنی با خبرنگار شبکه خبری فاکس‌نیوز گفت از آنجا که مذاکرات صلح پیشرفتی نداشته است، به هدف قرار دادن نیروگاه‌ها و پل‌های ایران نزدیک‌تر شده است





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Iran US Deal Consequences Military Chaotic State Navy Air Force Talking Acting Deal Price

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