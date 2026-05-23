Iran and US close to deal for 60-day ceasefire extension

According to a report from an English-language media outlet, mediators are close to finalizing a deal between Iran and the US for a 60-day ceasefire extension. The proposed agreement includes the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as negotiations on the enrichment or transfer of highly enriched uranium from Iran. In return, Washington would reduce the blockade of Iranian ports, propose the reduction of sanctions, and initiate the phased release of frozen assets of Iran abroad.

رسانه انگلیسی در گزارشی ادعا کرد میانجیگران به نهایی کردن توافقی بین ایران و آمریکا برای تمدید آتش‌بس به مدت ۶۰ روز نزدیک شده‌اند. فایننشال تایمز مدعی شد که توافق پیشنهادی شامل بازگشایی تدریجی تنگه هرمز، در کنار مذاکراتی در مورد رقیق‌سازی یا انتقال ذخایر اورانیوم غنی‌شده با خلوص بالای ایران خواهد بود.

در مقابل، واشنگتن محاصره بنادر ایران را کاهش می‌دهد، کاهش تحریم‌ها را پیشنهاد می‌دهد و آزادسازی مرحله‌ای دارایی‌های مسدود شده ایران در خارج از کشور را آغاز می‌کند. این ادعای رسانه انگلیسی در حالی عنوان شده که سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران عنوان کرد: موضوع هسته‌ای در این مرحله به‌طور جزیی بحث نمی‌شود. اولویت و تمرکز را روی موضوعی که برای همه ما فوریت دارد و آن خاتمه جنگ است، بگذاریم





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Iran US Ceasefire Extension Tanker Standoff Nuclear Negotiations Tensions

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