Iran and US Differ on Text of Nuclear Deal, US Plans Ceremony Even in Days

The text discusses the differing views of Iran and the US on the text of a nuclear deal, with the US planning a ceremony for the agreement even in a few days. The report mentions that the US added new terms to the agreement that may have affected the progress of negotiations with Iran, and that the final text of the agreement still includes some of the original demands, such as Iran's commitment to resolving the nuclear issue and the storage of enriched uranium.

در حالی که جمهوری اسلامی و آمریکا هر یک روایتی متفاوت از متن یادداشت تفاهمی ارائه می‌دهند که قرار است زمینه برای مذاکرات جامع صلح فراهم آورد، شبکه ای‌بی‌سی نیوز گزارش داد دولت آمریکا برنامه‌ریزی برای مراسم امضای توافق حتی در یکی دو روز آینده را ادامه می‌دهد.

ای‌بی‌سی نیوز جمعه ۲۲ خرداد به‌نقل از چند منبع آگاه که نامشان را اعلام نکرد، گزارش داد دولت ترامپ در حال پیشبرد برنامه‌های اولیه برای برگزاری مراسم امضای توافق در ژنو، احتمالا در همین آخر هفته است. با این حال، هنوز هیچ نشانه‌ای وجود ندارد که مجتبی خامنه‌ای، رهبر جمهوری اسلامی، شرایط توافق را تایید کرده باشد.

براساس این گزارش، پیش‌نویس توافق در سطوح بالای حکومت ایران مورد تایید قرار گرفته است؛ اما همین مقام‌ها اواخر ماه گذشته نیز با مفاد یک پیش‌نویس تفاهم‌نامه موافقت کرده بودند که در نهایت به جایی نرسید. یک مقام آمریکایی و یک منبع دیگر به شبکه ای‌بی‌سی نیوز گفتند که در آن مقطع، ترامپ مفاد هسته‌ای جدیدی به توافق اضافه کرد که ظاهرا روند پیشرفت مذاکرات با تهران را متوقف ساخت.

به گفته این منابع، پیش‌نویس توافقی که اکنون روی میز قرار دارد همچنان نسخه‌هایی از همان خواسته‌ها، از جمله تعهد جمهوری اسلامی به حل و فصل پرونده هسته‌ای و ذخایر اورانیوم با غلظت بالا، را در خود جای داده است. با این حال، متن مربوط به این موضوع تا حدودی تعدیل شده و لحن آن نسبت به گذشته نرم‌تر شده است





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Iran US Nuclear Deal Negotiations Progress Demands Enrichment Storage

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