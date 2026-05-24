Iran and US Reach Initial Accord in Nuclear Talks

Sources indicate that a tentative agreement has been reached between Iran and the United States, with Washington committing to suspend its oil sanctions against Iran, allowing Iran to sell oil without restrictions. Following the initial agreement, a thirty-day period has been set aside for implementing the naval blockade and oil embargo in the Strait of Hormuz, and a sixty-day period for further negotiations on nuclear matters. New York Times asserts that Iran has requested Washington to terminate the financial sanctions and oil withdrawal ban. Meanwhile, gold prices of second-hand items recorded a maximum increase on Monday, March 3, 2023.

شنیده‌ها از جزئیات اولیه 'احتمالی' تفاهم میان ایران و آمریکا حاکیست که واشنگتن متعهد است در طول دوره مذاکرات، تحریم‌های نفتی ایران را به حالت اسقاط درآورد؛ اقدامی که امکان می‌دهد ایران در این بازه زمانی، نفت خود را بدون محدودیت‌های ناشی از تحریم به فروش برساند.

بر اساس اطلاعات منتشرشده، در صورت تأیید مفاد اولیه، ابتدا توافقنامه (MOU) اعلام خواهد شد؛ به قلمرو که پایان جنگ در تمامی جبهه‌ها، از جمله لبنان نیز مورد تأیید قرار می‌گیرد. رژیم صهیونیستی نیز بر اساس این بند به عنوان متحد آمریکا باید جنگ در لبنان را پایان دهد.

به گزارش تسنیم، پس از این MOU، یک بازه ۳۰ روزه برای اجرای اقدامات مرتبط با محاصره دریایی و تنگه هرمز در نظر گرفته شده و همزمان، دوره‌ای ۶۰ روزه برای مذاکرات درباره موضوع هسته‌ای تعریف خواهد شد. ادعای نیویورک تایمز: تهران از واشنگتن خواست تا تحریم‌های مالی و ممنوعیت فروش نفت ایران را لغو کند آقای ترامپ: هر کشوری که از ایران نفت بخرد، حق تجارت با آمریکا را ندارد! ؛ قیمت طلای دست دوم امروز یکشنبه ۳ خرداد ۱۴۰





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