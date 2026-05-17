Iran Threatens Tech Giants with Cable Internet Threats in Strait of Hormuz

Iran is threatening to use cable internet threats in the Strait of Hormuz to force tech giants like Google and Meta to comply with its laws. The move is inspired by Iran's successful blockade of the Strait during the war and aims to control the hidden arteries of the global economy, the underwater internet cables. Iran plans to compel major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, to adhere to its rules and grant licenses to cable companies. However, experts warn that any intentional damage to these critical infrastructure could trigger a 'digital chain reaction' affecting countries like the Gulf Arab states more than others.

شبکه CNN نوشت: ایران می‌تواند با تهدید کابل‌های اینترنتی زیر دریا در تنگه هرمز شرکت‌های فناوری مانند گوگل و متا را ملزم به رعایت قوانین خود کند.

ایران با الهام از محاصره موفقیت‌آمیز تنگه هرمز در طول جنگ، اکنون شریان‌های پنهان اقتصاد جهانی، یعنی کابل‌های اینترنت زیردریایی، را هدف قرار داده تا از غول‌های فناوری جهان حق عبور دریافت کند. تهران در نظر دارد شرکت‌های بزرگ فناوری مانند گوگل، مایکروسافت، متا و آمازون را مجبور به پایبندی به قوانین خود کرده و از شرکت‌های کابل‌های زیردریایی حق لیسانس دریافت کند.

با اینکه اپراتورهای بین‌المللی به دلیل ریسک‌های امنیتی تلاش کرده‌اند کابل‌ها را در بخش عمانی تنگه هرمز متمرکز کنند، اما به گفته مؤسسه پژوهشی «تلی‌جئوگرافی»، دو کابل کلیدی دقیقاً از آب‌های سرزمینی ایران عبور می‌کنند. کارشناسان هشدار می‌دهند که هرگونه آسیب عمدی به این زیرساخت‌ها، می‌تواند یک «فاجعه دیجیتال زنجیره‌ای’ ایجاد کند که بیش از همه کشورهای عرب خلیج فارس، را تحت تأثیر قرار می‌دهد.

تارنمای بیمهٔ ایرانی تنگهٔ هرمز راه‌اندازی شدببینید| وزیر صمت: با افزایش تولید و واردات خودرو آرامش به بازار برمی‌…آغاز ثبت‌نام فروش ایران‌خودرو برای عموم از فردا دوشنبه ۲۸ اردیبهشت ۱۴





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Tech Giants Cable Internet Threats Strait Of Hormuz Global Economy Underwater Internet Cables Major Tech Companies Rules Licenses Experts Digital Chain Reaction

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