Iran Supreme Court Confirms Execution of `Spying for Israel' Suspect

Panel source confidentially confirmed by Radio Free Asia. The news text went on to report the confirmation from agency officials that the execution of the Iranian national detained for spying had been carried out on the 23rd. At the end of the news text it was confirmed that the execution of the Iranian national was for spying activities against Israel.

قوه قضائیه ایران روز چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت اعلام کرد حکم اعدام احسان افراشته که به اتهام «جاسوسی برای اسرائیل» زندانی بود، اجرا شد. دو منبع به رادیو فردا گفتند احسان افراشته، متخصص شبکه و امنیت سایبری، پیش از بازگشت به ایران از ترکیه در اوایل سال ۱۴۰۳، به‌طور «داوطلبانه» خود را به نهادهای اطلاعاتی ایران معرفی کرده و تلاش یک سرویس امنیتی خارجی برای سوءاستفاده از خود را با آن‌ها در میان گذاشته بود.

با این حال، دستگاه قضایی در گزارش خود بدون ارائه مدارک نوشت که او «در نپال توسط موساد آموزش دیده بود و اطلاعات حساس کشور را به اسرائیل می‌فروخت».... اعدام احسان افراشته به اتهام جاسوسی در حالی است که او پس از خروج از کشور و اقامت در ترکیه، زمانی که متوجه می‌شود یک سرویس امنیتی خارجی در حال سوءاستفاده از او است، موضوع را با پدرش در میان می‌گذارد و در پی هماهنگی با وزارت اطلاعات تصمیم به بازگشت داوطلبانه به ایران می‌گیرد..





RadioFarda_ / 🏆 13. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Iran Spying Israel Execution Escape Introduction To The Security Organization Severe Backlash To Government Agencies

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