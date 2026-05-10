Iran Responds to US, Trump Emphasizes Preventing Iran from Getting Nuclear, Protests Continue

Iran has announced it will not respond to the US, and President Trump has emphasized the need to prevent Iran from getting nuclear. Meanwhile, the International Campaign for the Support of Iranian Communities Abroad continues to protest against the intensification of executions, repression, and internet cuts in Iran. The protests are also in response to the call of the Shah's son, Reza Pahlavi, and in protest of the increase in executions, repression, and internet cuts in Iran. The protests are being held in solidarity with the Iranian people held captive by the regime.

تهران از ارسال پاسخ به آمریکا خبر داد؛ ترامپ بر جلوگیری از ایران هسته‌ای تاکید کرد | ایران اینترنشنالکارزار همبستگی ایرانیان خارج از کشور با «ملت در گروگان» در ایران ادامه دارد.

این تجمع‌ها با فراخوان شاهزاده رضا پهلوی و در اعتراض به تشدید اعدام‌‌ها، سرکوب و قطع اینترنت در ایران، برگزار می‌شود. ریچ بندر، مدیر اجرایی فدراسیون کشتی آمریکا، در واکنش به نگرانی علیرضا دبیر از صادر نشدن ویزا برای اعضای تیم ملی کشتی ایران برای حضور در مسابقات جهانی زیر ۲۳ سال در آمریکا، به ایسنا گفت: «امیدواریم بر اساس روح المپیک، تیم ایران بتواند ویزا دریافت کند و این اتفاق رخ دهد.

» علیرضا دبیر، رییس فدراسیون کشتی، نیز در گفت‌وگو با رییس اتحادیه جهانی کشتی گفت اگر آمریکا با تیم ملی کشتی زیر ۲۳ سال ایران رفتاری مشابه تیم ملی فوتبال داشته باشد، تلاش می‌کند با همکاری «کشورهای صاحب کشتی» میزبانی مسابقات جهانی را از آمریکا بگیرد. مسابقات جهانی کشتی زیر ۲۳ سال قرار است مهر امسال در آمریکا برگزار شود.

آمریکا در سال‌های اخیر برای برخی ورزشکاران، اعضا و همراهان تیم‌های ملی کشتی ایران، از جمله علیرضا دبیر، ویزا صادر نکرده است. بیش از ۷۰ روز است که میلیون‌ها نفر در ایران با محدودیت و قطعی گسترده اینترنت دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کنند؛ شرایطی که به گفته بسیاری از شهروندان، زندگی، کار، درمان و آرامش روانی آنها را مختل کرده است.

با این حال آنچه در بسیاری از رسانه‌های بین‌المللی درباره ایران بازتاب پیدا می‌کند، عمدتا اظهارات مقام‌های جمهوری اسلامی است و نه روایت مردمی که در این روزها زیر فشار بی‌سابقه محدودیت‌های اینترنتی زندگی می‌کنند. حسین، ۳۳ ساله و مدرس موسیقی که پیش از این بخش مهمی از کلاس‌هایش را آنلاین برگزار می‌کرد، می‌گوید از زمان آغاز جنگ ۱۲ روزه تا امروز، شغلش در عمل متوقف و درآمدش قطع شده است.

او توضیح می‌دهد: «شاگردهای من داخل و خارج ایران هستند اما به خاطر قطعی و اختلال اینترنت، دیگر نمی‌توانند در کلاس‌ها شرکت کنند. درآمدم تقریبا صفر شده. » حسین با اشاره به فشار اقتصادی ناشی از این وضعیت می‌گوید: «جمهوری اسلامی که دلش برای ما نسوخته، دنیا هم انگار اصلا اهمیتی نمی‌دهد ما در چه باتلاقی دست‌وپا می‌زنیم.

»او می‌گوید: «چهار سال تلاش کردیم با همه سختی‌ها زندگی‌مان را جلو ببریم اما این ۷۰ روز ما را از هستی ساقط کرد. پس‌اندازی را که برای خرید خانه کنار گذاشته بودیم، خرج کردیم و حالا مانده‌ایم اجاره و هزینه‌های زندگی را چطور پرداخت کنیم





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Iran US Trump Nuclear Protests Executions Repression Internet Cuts International Campaign For The Support Of Iran Shah's Son Reza Pahlavi

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