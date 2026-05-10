Iran Responds to US Proposal, Netanyahu on War, Internet Cutoff, and Sanctions

Iran has responded to the latest US proposal for ending the war, and the US military has reported that 61 commercial ships have been forced to change course since the beginning of the naval blockade of Iran. Additionally, over 20 US Navy vessels are currently operating in the region. The Iranian government has threatened to control underwater internet cables, sparking reactions from social media users. US President Donald Trump stated that the war against Iran is not over, and the US military has the capability to attack Iran in two weeks. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war against Iran is not over and that Iran must remove uranium enriched to a high level and dismantle its enrichment facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran still has over 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, close to a weapons-grade level, in its possession.

خبرگزاری ایرنا گزارش داد پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی به آخرین متن پیشنهادی آمریکا برای پایان دادن به جنگ، یکشنبه از طریق میانجی پاکستانی ارسال شده است.

خبرگزاری رویترز به نقل از یک مقام رسمی دولت پاکستان نوشت: «پاسخ ایران به پیشنهاد آمریکا درباره جنگ ایران را دریافت کرده‌ایم. »فرماندهی مرکزی آمریکا، سنتکام در شبکه‌های اجتماعی اعلام کرد از زمان آغاز محاصره دریایی جنوب ایران ۶۱ کشتی تجاری مجبور به تغییر مسیر شده‌اند. بیش از ۲۰ کشتی جنگی متعلق به ایالات متحده آمریکا در حال اجرای عملیات در این منطقه هستند.

تهدید رسانه‌های نزدیک به سپاه پاسداران درباره کنترل کابل‌های اینترنتی زیر دریا، واکنش کاربران رسانه‌های اجتماعی را برانگیخت. دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهور آمریکا، در بخش دیگری از مصاحبه با شریل اتکیسون، خبرنگار آمریکایی، در پاسخ به این که آیا جنگ علیه جمهوری اسلامی تمام شده، گفت: «نه، من این را نگفتم. من گفتم آن‌ها شکست خورده‌اند، اما این به معنای پایان کارشان نیست. » ترامپ افزود: «ما می‌توانیم دو هفته دیگر هم وارد عمل شویم و هر هدفی را بزنیم.

اهداف مشخصی داشتیم و احتمالا ۷۰ درصد آن‌ها را زده‌ایم، اما اهداف دیگری هم داریم که ممکن است به آن‌ها حمله کنیم. » رییس‌جمهور آمریکا تاکید کرد: «اما حتی اگر این کار را هم نکنیم، سال‌های زیادی طول می‌کشد تا آن‌ها دوباره بازسازی کنند. »در میانه آتش‌بس شکننده میان آمریکا و اسرائیل با حکومت ایران، بنیامین نتانیاهو نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل، اعلام کرد که جنگ علیه جمهوری اسلامی «تمام نشده است».

نتانیاهو در مصاحبه‌ای که روز یکشنبه از شبکه آمریکایی سی‌بی‌‌اس پخش شد، گفت که اورانیوم با غنای بالا باید از ایران خارج شود و تاسیسات غنی‌سازی این کشور نیز باید برچیده شوند. نتانیاهو با اشاره به توانمندی‌های هسته‌ای تهران، همچنین نیروهای نیابتی جمهوری اسلامی در کشورهای دیگر و ظرفیت تولید موشک ایران گفت: «اکنون ما بخش زیادی از آن را تضعیف کرده‌ایم. اما همه این‌ها هنوز وجود دارند و کارهای بیشتری باید انجام شود.

» آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی برآورد می‌کند که ایران همچنان بیش از چهارصد کیلوگرم اورانیوم غنی‌شده نزدیک به درجهٔ تسلیحاتی در اختیار دارد. او افزود اگر توافقی با ایران دربارهٔ مواد هسته‌ای‌اش حاصل نشود چه اتفاقی خواهد افتاد، خودداری کرد. نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل گفت: «من قرار نیست جدول زمانی مشخصی برای آن ارائه دهم، اما می‌گویم که این ماموریتی فوق‌العاده مهم است. » کارزار همبستگی ایرانیان خارج از کشور با «ملت در گروگان» در ایران ادامه دارد.

این تجمع‌ها با فراخوان شاهزاده رضا پهلوی و در اعتراض به تشدید اعدام‌‌ها، سرکوب و قطع اینترنت در ایران، برگزار می‌شود. ریچ بندر، مدیر اجرایی فدراسیون کشتی آمریکا، در واکنش به نگرانی علیرضا دبیر از صادر نشدن ویزا برای اعضای تیم ملی کشتی ایران برای حضور در مسابقات جهانی زیر ۲۳ سال در آمریکا، به ایسنا گفت: «امیدواریم بر اساس روح المپیک، تیم ایران بتواند ویزا دریافت کند و این اتفاق رخ دهد.

» علیرضا دبیر، رییس فدراسیون کشتی، نیز در گفت‌وگو با رییس اتحادیه جهانی کشتی گفت اگر آمریکا با تیم ملی کشتی زیر ۲۳ سال ایران رفتاری مشابه تیم ملی فوتبال داشته باشد، تلاش می‌کند با همکاری «کشورهای صاحب کشتی» میزبانی مسابقات جهانی را از آمریکا بگیرد. مسابقات جهانی کشتی زیر ۲۳ سال قرار است مهر امسال در آمریکا برگزار شود.

آمریکا در سال‌های اخیر برای برخی ورزشکاران، اعضا و همراهان تیم‌های ملی کشتی ایران، از جمله علیرضا دبیر، ویزا صادر نکرده است. بیش از ۷۰ روز است که میلیون‌ها نفر در ایران با محدودیت و قطعی گسترده اینترنت دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کنند؛ شرایطی که به گفته بسیاری از شهروندان، زندگی، کار، درمان و آرامش روانی آنها را مختل کرده است.

با این حال آنچه در بسیاری از رسانه‌های بین‌المللی درباره ایران بازتاب پیدا می‌کند، عمدتا اظهارات مقام‌های جمهوری اسلامی است و نه روایت مردمی که در این روزها زیر فشار بی‌سابقه محدودیت‌های اینترنتی زندگی می‌کنند





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