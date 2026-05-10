Iran Reiterates Demands for US Sanctions Relief and Ceasefire in Response to US Proposal

Iran has responded to a US proposal through a Pakistani intermediary, emphasizing the need for the removal of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, and an immediate ceasefire. The response, which was conveyed through the Pakistani channel, includes political, security, and economic demands. Iran has specifically requested the lifting of restrictions imposed by OFAC, the end of the blockade, the resumption of oil exports, the removal of US sanctions, and the release of frozen assets. Iran has also expressed its commitment to a ceasefire in Lebanon, which it considers a critical issue in the negotiations. The response also includes a proposal for a thirty-day period after the ceasefire to continue negotiations and discuss the details. The response also includes a proposal for reciprocal steps to assess the seriousness of the US commitment to its commitments.

منابع دیپلماتیک به المیادین گفتند که ایران در پاسخ ارسالی به آمریکا از طریق میانجی پاکستانی، بر ضرورت رفع تحریم‌ها، آزادسازی دارایی‌های بلوکه‌شده و توقف فوری جنگ تاکید کرده است.

بر اساس این گزارش، پاسخ ایران که از طریق میانجی پاکستانی منتقل شده، مجموعه‌ای از مطالبات سیاسی، امنیتی و اقتصادی را در بر دارد. این منابع گفتند تهران در این پاسخ، پایان محاصره، آزادی صادرات نفت، رفع تحریم‌های آمریکا و آزادسازی اموال و دارایی‌های مسدودشده ایران را مطالبه کرده است.

منابع یادشده همچنین افزودند ایران به‌طور مشخص خواستار لغو محدودیت‌های اعمال‌شده از سوی «اوفک» در زمینه فروش نفت خود شده و این موضوع را از محورهای اصلی هرگونه تفاهم احتمالی دانسته است. در بخش دیگری از این گزارش آمده است که موضوع توقف درگیری‌ها در لبنان نیز در پاسخ ایران گنجانده شده است؛ مسئله‌ای که به گفته این منابع، از خطوط قرمز تهران در جریان مذاکرات محسوب می‌شود.

بر همین اساس، جمهوری اسلامی ایران برخی تفاهمات مطرح‌شده را به ارائه تضمین‌های روشن درباره توقف تشدید تنش در لبنان مشروط کرده است. این منابع در ادامه تأکید کردند ایران تصریح کرده است هرگونه توافق با واشنگتن باید هم‌زمان با اعلام آن، به پایان فوری جنگ منجر شود. همچنین در قالب پیشنهاد مطرح‌شده، یک بازه زمانی ۳۰ روزه پس از توقف جنگ برای ادامه گفت‌وگوها و بررسی جزئیات در نظر گرفته شده است.

به گفته منابع دیپلماتیک، پاسخ ایران همچنین شامل پیشنهاد گام‌های متقابل برای ارزیابی میزان پایبندی و جدیت آمریکا در اجرای تعهدات خود بوده است. المیادین همچنین به نقل از این منابع گزارش داد که در پاسخ ایران، بندی نیز درباره مدیریت ایران بر تنگه هرمز در چارچوب تفاهمات پیشنهادی مطرح شده است. عرب ژورنال گزارش داد: گشت‌زنی مخفیانه‌ای آمریکا با دو ناوشکن و و حملات هشدار دهنده ایران / دوشنبه در تنگه هرمز چه گذشت؟

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه ۲۰ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ + جدولقیمت دینار عراق امروز یکشنبه ۲۰ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Pakistani Sanctions Blockade Oil Exports OFAC Lebanon Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran, China, Belarus and UAEUS Secretary of State Mark Antony Rubio announced sanctions against eleven entities and three individuals in Iran, China, Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates for their involvement in Iran's efforts to acquire or use military equipment and materials. He also mentioned that several Chinese entities that provide satellite imagery for Iran's military operations against US forces in the Middle East are on the list of sanctions.

Read more »

Iranian and US Naval Clash in the Strait of HormuzIranian and US naval forces engaged in a clash in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran targeting US Navy vessels in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire and attacks on its oil tankers and coastal areas. The US, on the other hand, described the incident as limited and emphasized the need for a ceasefire. The incident has had significant implications for maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, with hundreds of ships still awaiting clearance or security guarantees.

Read more »

Iran International: US May Tighten Restricts on Iran if Nuclear Talks FailAccording to Fox News, if the nuclear talks between the US and Iran fail, the US may tighten restrictions on Iran, potentially targeting critical capabilities that Iran uses to threaten its neighbors and conduct state-sponsored terrorism.

Read more »

Iran-US Tensions: US Threatens to Cut Remaining Iranian Stakes, Iran Warns of 'Cautious Response'The article discusses the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with the US threatening to cut remaining Iranian stakes and Iran warning of a 'cautious response' if the US does not back down. The article also mentions the impact of the tensions on the global supply chain, particularly in the energy sector, and the situation of Iranian sailors and cargo in the Gulf.

Read more »

Iran Responds to US, Trump Emphasizes Preventing Iran from Getting Nuclear, Protests ContinueIran has announced it will not respond to the US, and President Trump has emphasized the need to prevent Iran from getting nuclear. Meanwhile, the International Campaign for the Support of Iranian Communities Abroad continues to protest against the intensification of executions, repression, and internet cuts in Iran. The protests are also in response to the call of the Shah's son, Reza Pahlavi, and in protest of the increase in executions, repression, and internet cuts in Iran. The protests are being held in solidarity with the Iranian people held captive by the regime.

Read more »

Iran Responds to US Proposal, Netanyahu on War, Internet Cutoff, and SanctionsIran has responded to the latest US proposal for ending the war, and the US military has reported that 61 commercial ships have been forced to change course since the beginning of the naval blockade of Iran. Additionally, over 20 US Navy vessels are currently operating in the region. The Iranian government has threatened to control underwater internet cables, sparking reactions from social media users. US President Donald Trump stated that the war against Iran is not over, and the US military has the capability to attack Iran in two weeks. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war against Iran is not over and that Iran must remove uranium enriched to a high level and dismantle its enrichment facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran still has over 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, close to a weapons-grade level, in its possession.

Read more »