Iran Preparing for Possible US Military Attack, Trump Says He May Delay Iran Deal

A report indicates that regional intelligence officials believe Iran is preparing for a potential US military attack. Meanwhile, Trump has again warned about reaching the end of his patience with Iran and Israel has stated it is prepared for any scenario. There are also reports indicating the impact of the US blockade on Iran and the growing dissatisfaction of the Iranian people.

گزارش‌های حاکی از آن است که مقام‌های اطلاعاتی منطقه معتقدند جمهوری اسلامی خود را برای احتمال ازسرگیری حملات نظامی آمریکا آماده می‌کند. ترامپ بار دیگر درباره پایان یافتن صبر خود در قبال تهران هشدار می‌دهد و اسرائیل نیز به دنبال هر سناریویی بودن خود برای مقابله با ایران است.

به نظر می‌رسد که ایران در حال حاضر با توجه به افزایش نارضایتی دولت ترامپ از رفتار تهران و ادامه برنامه هسته‌ای خود، احتمال می‌دهد آمریکا حملات نظامی علیه این کشور را از سر بگیرد. این مقام‌ها به فاکس‌نیوز گفته‌اند که رهبران حکومت ایران بر این باورند که می‌توانند بحران را دست‌کم دو هفته دیگر ادامه دهند تا از نظر سیاسی و عملیاتی، آغاز دوباره حملات آمریکا را دشوارتر کنند.

گزارشی در مورد تاثیر محاصره آمریکا در داخل ایران و افزایش نارضایتی عمومی منتشر شده است. همچنین، دونالد ترامپ اعلام کرد ممکن است در صورت دریافت «تضمینی واقعی» از تهران، برنامه هسته‌ای را تعلیق کند. بنیامین نتانیاهو هم در روز یکشنبه به موضوع ایران اشاره کرد و گفت: «چشمان ما درباره ایران کاملاً باز است. امروز، همان‌طور که هر چند روز یک بار انجام می‌دهم، با دوستمان رییس‌جمهوری ترامپ صحبت خواهم کرد.





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