Iran Possesses Over 1,000 Untowed Missile Boats and 500+ Fast Attack Craft | US Military Pressure Encourages Iran to Use Pacesetting Tactics

A US media outlet reported that Iran currently possesses more than 1,000 untowed missile boats and 500+ fast attack crafts, stating that the combination of these vessels with missiles and drones poses significantly greater risk, potentially influencing shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, the article emphasizes that the US military pressure on Iran has encouraged Tehran to adopt unconventional tactics that have been practiced for years.

بنابر اعلام یک رسانه آمریکایی، ایران بیش از ۱۰۰۰ قایق بدون سرنشین که قادر به پرتاب موشک یا اژدر هستند و بین ۵۰۰ تا ۱۰۰۰ قایق تهاجمی تندرو داشته باشد.

این قایق‌ها وقتی با موشک‌ها و پهپادها ترکیب می‌شوند، خطرناک‌تر می‌شوند، زیرا ایجاد حالت ترس و عدم اطمینان کافی است تا شرکت‌های کشتیرانی از عبور از تنگه هرمز خودداری کنند یا هزینه‌های بیمه را به شدت افزایش دهند. برایان کلارک، کارشناس نظامی گفت: ایالات متحده با تشدید فشار نظامی، «تحریک کاملی» را برای ایران فراهم کرد و به تهران توجیهی برای فعال کردن تاکتیک‌هایی که دهه‌ها به کار گرفته بود، داد





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Iran Cargo Ships Geopolitical Tensions Military Pressure Tactics

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