Iran National Football Team to Play Friendly Games in Turkey Before US Trip

The Iranian National Football Team will play two friendly games before their departure to the United States for the FIFA World Cup. One of the teams they will play in Turkey is Gambaga, and the other will be announced after finalizing a contract in a few days. They will also have a match with a Turkish club.

تیم ملی فوتبال ایران به آمریکا می‌رود تا برای حضور در جام جهانی به انجام آخر بازی‌های دوستانه بپردازد. محمد نبی سرپرست تیم ملی فوتبال ایران بیان کرد که در سفر، با دو تیم دوستانه و یک تیم باشگاهی از ترکیه پیکاپ خواهد داشت.

در ابتدا نیز با تیم گامبیا بازی می‌شود و پس از عقد قرارداد، تیم دیگر نام آن اعلام خواهد شد. همچنین، تیم ملی سپس راهی شهر توسان در اریزونا خواهد شد و آنجا با پورتوریکو بازی خواهد کرد. اوضاع این تیم به ویژه پس از اعتراضات دی‌ماه و جنگ در بازی‌های تدارکاتی بسیار ضعیف بوده است.

بسیاری از بازی‌های تیم ملی لغو شده است و دستیار سرمربی تیم ملی italianone هم به صورت یک طرفه قرارداد خود را لغو کرده است. آخرین بازی دوستانه ایران بدون حریف واقعی در ورزشگاه آزادی انجام شد و تیم در دو نردبان به رقابت پرداختند. اسماعیل بقایی سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه ایران، عدم صدور ویزا برای بعضی از اعضای تیم ملی را کارشکنی آمریکایی خوانده است.

دیدار خوبی بین مدیران فوتبال ایران و مدیران ارشد فیفا در ترکیه انجام شده و اطمینان داده شد که فیفا تمام تلاش را خواهد کرد تا اصول فیفا از طرف میزبان رعایت شود





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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