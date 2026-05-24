Iran Nuclear Talks: US Secretary of State Reiterates US Policy on Iran, Warns of Consequences if Talks Fail

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterates the US policy of not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons and warns of consequences if talks fail. He also mentions the support of seven or eight countries in the region for the US approach.

روبیو روز یکشنبه به وقت محلی در گفت‌ وگویی کوتاه با نیویورک تایمز، گفت: «ما موضوع را به بعد موکول نمی‌کنیم. مذاکرات هسته‌ای مسائل بسیار فنی هستند.

شما نمی‌توانید یک موضوع هسته‌ای را در ۷۲ ساعت و روی یک دستمال کاغذی حل کنید. » او ادعا کرد: «تنگه‌ها باید فورا بازگشایی شوند و سپس ما، تحت چارچوب‌های مورد توافق، وارد مذاکراتی بسیار جدی درباره غنی‌سازی، درباره اورانیوم با غنای بالا و درباره تعهد آنها به اینکه هرگز سلاح هسته‌ای نخواهند داشت، خواهیم شد. در حال حاضر، هفت یا هشت کشور منطقه از این رویکرد حمایت می‌کنند و ما آماده‌ایم این مسیر را ادامه دهیم.

این در حالی است که روبیو ساعاتی پیش گفته بود که ممکن است تا شامگاه یکشنبه خبری درباره توافقی با ایران اعلام شود که می‌تواند به‌طور رسمی به جنگ خاورمیانه پایان دهد. وزیر خارجه ترامپ با تکرار رویکردهای واشنگتن ادعا کرد که سیاست ترامپ مبنی بر اینکه ایران نباید سلاح هسته‌ای داشته باشد، تغییری نکرده است.

اما ایالات متحده آماده اتخاذ یک رویکرد مرحله‌ای در مذاکرات است؛ رویکردی که منتقدان ترامپ در داخل آمریکا گفته‌اند ممکن است اهرم فشار او را در مذاکرات از بین ببرد. روبیو در عین حال گفت: «این روند نمی‌تواند سال‌ها طول بکشد، اما رسیدگی به این مسائل فنی مدتی زمان خواهد برد.

او با اشاره به سیاست‌های ترامپ مدعی شد: «او همیشه ترجیح می‌دهد این مساله را از راه دیپلماتیک و از طریق توافق‌ها حل کند و به همین دلیل ما همه فرصت‌ها را برای دستیابی به یک توافق امتحان خواهیم کرد و در حال حاضر، هفت یا هشت کشور در منطقه از این رویکرد حمایت می‌کنند و ما آماده‌ایم این مسیر را ادامه دهیم. روبیو با تکرار رویکرد دوگانه آمریکا در قبال ایران تهدید کرد که اگر مذاکرات ظرف دو ماه به نتیجه نرسد، ایالات متحده ممکن است تهدیدهای خود را از سر بگیرد.

او مدعی شد: «در نهایت، این رویکرد باید آن چیزی را که ما می‌خواهیم، محقق کند. اگر این‌طور نشود، رئیس‌جمهور ظرف ۶۰ روز همان گزینه‌هایی را در اختیار خواهد داشت که اکنون هم در اختیار دارد. رئیس جمهور آمریکا روز شنبه به وقت محلی ادعا کرد : یک توافق میان ایالات متحده آمریکا و ایران تنظیم شده و اکنون در انتظار نهایی شدن است و جنبه‌ها و جزئیات نهایی توافق در دست بررسی است و به‌زودی اعلام خواهد شد.

اسماعیل بقایی سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران نیز اعلام کرد که دو طرف در مرحله نهایی‌سازی یادداشت تفاهمی هستند که محور اصلی آن پایان جنگ است. وی تصریح کرد که پایان تعرضات دریایی آمریکا، که واشنگتن از آن با عنوان محاصره دریایی یاد می‌کند و آزادسازی اموال بلوکه‌شده ایران از مهم‌ترین موضوعات مورد بحث در این یادداشت تفاهم است.

این درحالی است که سرلشکر پاسدار علی عبداللهی فرمانده قرارگاه مرکزی حضرت خاتم‌الانبیا (ص) هفته گذشته با هشدار جدی به آمریکا و هم‌پیمانان صهیونیست آن، بر آمادگی بی‌سابقه نیروهای مسلح ایران برای مقابله با هرگونه تهدید تاکید کرد. رایزنی وزیران خارجه قطر و کویت درباره ایرانقیمت دلار، طلا و سکه ظهر امروز یکشنبه ۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / ریزش سنگین بازار طلاپیش بینی قیمت طلا و سکه دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / رالی نزولی بازار طلا در سایه خبرهای سیاسیاعتماد به واشینگتن؛ برگ برنده یا تله‌ای برای دمشق





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Iran Nuclear Talks US Policy On Iran Consequences If Talks Fail Support Of Countries In The Region US Approach

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