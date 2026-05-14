Iran Khodro Car Prices Today: Prices of Market and Representative Cars

The current prices of Iran Khodro cars have been announced on Friday, April 24, 2020. The table below shows the prices of market and representative cars of Iran Khodro.

قیمت خودرو‌های ایران خودرو امروز پنجشنبه ۲۴ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ اعلام شد. به گزارش اقتصاد۲۴، قیمت بازار و قیمت نمایندگی خودرو‌های ایران خودرو امروز پنجشنبه ۲۴ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ را در جدول زیر مشاهده نمایید.

خودرو قیمت بازار (تومان) قیمت نمایندگی (تومان) وانت آریسان 1,600,000,000 1,300,000,000 سورن پلاس (XU7P) 1,680,000,000 1,146,000,000 سورن پلاس دوگانه‌سوز (کپسول کوچک) 1,980,000,000 1,203,600,000 سورن پلاس دوگانه‌سوز (کپسول بزرگ) 2,020,000,000 1,250,100,000 دنا پلاس بورسی ناموجود توقف فروش دنا پلاس MT6 (رینگ فولادی) 2,310,000,000 1,349,800,000 دنا پلاس MT6 2,350,000,000 1,385,200,000 دنا پلاس اتوماتیک 2,820,000,000 1,729,800,000 پژو 207 موتور TU3 1,765,000,000 1,071,000,000 پژو 207 دنده‌ای (هیدرولیک) 1,985,000,000 1,152,800,000 پژو 207 دنده‌ای پانوراما (رینگ فولادی) 2,280,000,000 1,194,600,000 پژو 207 دنده‌ای پانوراما 2,320,000,000 1,229,500,000 پژو 207 اتوماتیک 2,620,000,000 1,401,600,000 پژو 207 اتوماتیک پانوراما 2,950,000,000 1,444,100,000 راناپلاس 1,863,000,000 1,157,600,000 تارا دستی V1 2,295,000,000 1,379,800,000 تارا اتوماتیک V4 2,710,000,000 1,687,000,000 تارا اتوماتیک (توربو) 2,870,000,000 1,856,000,000 هایما اس 5 ( S5 ) پرو 4,000,000,000 توقف فروش هایما اس 7 ( S7 ) پرو 4,430,000,000 3,065,500,000 هایما 8 اس ( 8S ) 4,780,000,000 3,377,000,000 هایما 7X 4,450,000,000 3,710,000,000 پیکاپ فوتون (اتوماتیک) 6,000,000,000 4,960,000,000 ری را 3,600,000,000 2,131,900,00





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Iran Khodro Car Prices Market Prices Representative Prices Iran Khodro Cars Iran Khodro Prices

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