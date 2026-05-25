Iran Executes Leader of 2022 Coup Attempt, Rights Groups Worry About Executions and Torture

Iranian state media reported the execution of Abbas Akbari, a leader of the 2022 coup attempt, and labeled him as a 'leader of armed coup in the capital.' The report did not mention the victims or injured in the alleged shooting incident. Rights groups have expressed concern about the increasing number of executions and torture in Iran, especially after the start of the war between the US and Israel. According to the Norwegian-based rights organization, at least 1,500 people were executed in Iran last year, with 12 of them related to the protests of 2022-2023.

خبرگزاری‌های رسمی در ایران از اجرای حکم اعدام عباس اکبری در بامداد روز دوشنبه خبر دادند و از او به عنوان «لیدر مسلح کودتای دی» نام برده‌اند.

این خبرگزاری به اتهام اصلی عباس اکبری در پرونده اشاره کرده و‌آن را «شلیک به سوی ماموران» عنوان کرده است اما جزییاتی از فرد یا افرادی که احتمالا قربانی یا مجروح این «تیراندازی» شده‌اند، منتشر نکرده است. پس از اعتراضات سراسری دی ماه سال گذشته که با سرکوب خونین و شدید حکومتی روبرو شد، و با آغاز جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل با ایران، اعدام‌های متعددی تحت عنوان «محاربه، محکومان امنیتی و اطلاعاتی» در ایران صورت گرفته است.

نهادهای حقوق بشر از دادرسی‌های ناعادلانه و نقض حقوق متهم و موج اعدام‌ بر اساس «اعترافات» زیر شکنجه و فشار ابراز نگرانی کرده‌اند. از شروع جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل با ایران، دستگاه قضائی ایران حدود ۳۰ نفر را با اتهام‌های مختلف اعدام کرده است. به گفته گزارشگر ویژه شورای حقوق بشر سازمان ملل متحد، در یک سال اخیر تعداد اعدام‌ها در ایران به شکل کم‌سابقه‌ای افزایش یافته است.

مای ساتو، گزارشگر ویژه سازمان ملل در امور حقوق بشر ایران، چهارشنبه ۲۹ آوریل (۹ اردیبهشت) در شبکه ایکس، بار دیگر از وضعیت حقوق بشر در ایران ابراز نگرانی کرد. بر اساس آمار سازمان «حقوق بشر ایران» مستقر در نروژ، سال گذشته دست‌کم ۱۵۰۰ نفر در ایران اعدام شدند. این سازمان می‌گوید که ۱۲ نفر از این اعدام‌ها به پرونده‌های مرتبط با اعتراضات سال‌های ۲۰۲۲ تا ۲۰۲۳ مربوط بوده است.

مونیکا ویت کیست؛ نظامی سابق آمریکایی که به جاسوسی برای ایران متهم شد و اف‌بی‌آی برای او جایزه تعیین کرد





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Iran Execution Coup Attempt Rights Groups Torture War Between US And Israel

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