Iran Executions Rise as Campaign Against Executions Escalates

The campaign, known as 'Wednesday's Not to the Death Penalty,' has accused the Iranian government of using the executions to suppress the anger of citizens who have been affected by corruption and inflation.

کارزار «سه‌شنبه‌های نه به اعدام» در بیانیه‌ای، افزایش آمار صدور و اجرای احکام اعدام در ایران را «تلاشی مذبوحانه» از سوی حکومت برای «مهار انفجار خشم» شهروندانی دانست که از ظلم و گرانی به ستوه آمده‌اند.

در این بیانیه که ۲۶ خرداد در هفته صد و بیست و پنجم کارزار منتشر شد، آمده است: «در شرایط بحرانی جامعه ایران، در حالی که حکومت ولایت فقیه و دستگاه سرکوب و قضاییه آن از ابتدای سال ۱۴۰۵ تاکنون، بیش از ۱۷۷ زندانی را به دار آویخته است، همچنان شاهد صدور و اجرای احکام غیرانسانی اعدام هستیم. کارزار «سه‌شنبه‌های نه به اعدام» هشدار داد صدها زندانی متهم به جرائم عمومی «در بی‌خبری» به اعدام محکوم می‌شوند و شمار قابل توجهی از این احکام نیز به اجرا درمی‌آیند.

همچنین پیمان گنجی، زندانی سیاسی ۲۳ ساله، نیز از زندان تهران بزرگ به زندان قزلحصار منتقل شده است. او پیش‌تر در شعبه ۲۶ دادگاه انقلاب تهران به اعدام محکوم شده بود.

کارزار «سه‌شنبه‌های نه به اعدام» خاطرنشان کرد: «زندان قزلحصار مرکز اصلی اعدام‌های استان تهران و یکی از قتلگاه‌های حکومتی است که بسیاری از محکومان به اعدام را در خود جای داده و زندانیانی که محکوم به اعدام هستند، پس از انتقال به این زندان، در خطر اجرای حکم قرار می‌گیرند. این کارزار بر لزوم توقف فوری اعدام‌ها در ایران تاکید کرد و از وجدان‌های بیدار و فعالان سیاسی، حقوق بشری، مدنی و صنفی خواست علاوه بر محکوم کردن سیاست‌های سرکوبگرانه جمهوری اسلامی، برای توقف اعدام‌ها دست به اقدامی جدی بزنند.

همچنین، در روز خاکسپاری نیز ماموران تلاش کردند پیکر او را از خانواده و مردم روستای بردنگان بگیرند اما با تحت فشار قرار دادن خانواده و گرفتن تعهد از آنان، اجازه ادامه برگزاری مراسم خاکسپاری را دادند. در این مراسم، زنان با اجرای رقص دستمال و پخش موسیقی فولکلور محلی، یاد او را گرامی داشتند.

بر اساس اطلاعات رسیده به ایران‌اینترنشنال، نیروهای امنیتی در آستانه برگزاری مراسم چهلم مهرزاد، حدود ساعت سه بامداد به خانه شماری از بستگان او در روستای بردنگان یورش بردند. ماموران تعدادی از بستگان مهرزاد را بازداشت کردند یا به گروگان گرفتند و خانواده او را تحت فشار گذاشتند تا مراسم چهلم را لغو کنند.

این اقدامات در حالی صورت گرفت که مراسم خاکسپاری مهرزاد به یکی از تجمع‌های اعتراضی گسترده در ممسنی تبدیل شده بود و مردم شعارهای ضدحکومتی سر داده بودند





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Iran Executions Campaign Corruption Inflation Anger Citizens Government Supression Executions Rise Campaign Escalates Iranian Government Wednesday's Not To The Death Penalty

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