Iran Destroys Uranium Storage Tunnels, Mines, and Increases Efforts to Block Access to Highly Enriched Uranium

The Islamic Republic of Iran has deliberately destroyed tunnels used to store enriched uranium and placed mines at their entrances, according to a CNN report. Five sources familiar with US intelligence data told the network that Iran has significantly increased its efforts to block access to highly enriched uranium after US President Donald Trump threatened to seize Iran's 60% enriched uranium. The report states that these actions have made it much more difficult, dangerous, and time-consuming to access the approximately half a ton of highly enriched uranium, which is believed to be stored in failed tunnels at the Esfahan nuclear complex. Western intelligence agencies believe that a significant portion of this uranium is stored in failed tunnels at the Esfahan nuclear complex, with some also stored at other sites. The report also mentions that the Iranian government's narrative on the agreement regarding the 60% enriched uranium differs from that of US officials, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that 'the only way to resolve the issue of 60% enriched uranium is to enrich it domestically.' If the report's information is accurate, it could complicate the recovery of highly enriched uranium and provide Iran with an opportunity to create ambiguity in its commitments regarding nuclear energy. The report also states that even if a deal is reached between Iran and the US in the coming week, it is expected that technical negotiations will be required to determine the future of Iran's nuclear program in greater detail.

تصویری ماهواره‌ای از تأسیسات هسته‌ای اصفهان پس از حمله اسرائیل در جریان جنگ ۴۰ روزهشبکه سی‌ان‌ان گزارش داده که جمهوری اسلامی اخیراً تونل‌های تأسیسات نگه‌داری اورانیوم با غنای بالا را عمداً تخریب و ورودی‌ها را مین‌گذاری کرده است.

پنج منبع آگاه به این رسانه گفته‌اند که جمهوری اسلامی بعد از تهدید دونالد ترامپ برای تصرف ذخایر اورانیوم ۶۰ درصدی ایران، تلاش‌ها برای مسدود کردن این مواد را افزایش داده است. این گزارش می‌افزاید اقدامات جمهوری اسلامی باعث شده دسترسی به حدود نیم تُن اورانیوم با غنای بالا اکنون بسیار دشوارتر، خطرناک‌تر و زمان‌برتر از یک ماه پیش باشد. نهادهای غربی بر این باورند که بخش عمده این ذخایر در تونل‌های فروریخته در مجتمع هسته‌ای اصفهان قرار دارد.

شبکه سی‌ان‌ان گزارش داده که جمهوری اسلامی اخیراً تونل‌های تأسیسات نگه‌داری اورانیوم با غنای بالا را عمداً تخریب و ورودی‌ها را مین‌گذاری کرده است. پنج منبع آگاه به داده‌های اطلاعاتی آمریکا به این رسانه گفته‌اند که جمهوری اسلامی در هفته‌های اخیر و بعد از تهدید دونالد ترامپ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا برای تصرف ذخایر اورانیوم ۶۰ درصدی ایران با عملیات نظامی، تلاش‌ها برای مسدود کردن این مواد را به‌صورت چشمگیری افزایش داده است.

این گزارش می‌افزاید اقدامات جمهوری اسلامی باعث شده دسترسی به حدود نیم تُن اورانیوم با غنای بالا اکنون بسیار دشوارتر، خطرناک‌تر و زمان‌برتر از یک ماه پیش باشد. منابع آگاه به این رسانه آمریکایی گفته‌اند که حتی برای خود ایرانی‌ها نیز خارج کردن این مواد اکنون دشوار و خطرناک خواهد بود، چرا که این کار به تجهیزات سنگین حفاری و عملیات مین‌روبی نیاز دارد که هر دو فرآیند دشوار و پرریسک هستند.

در این میان روایت جمهوری اسلامی از توافق بر سر ذخایر اورانیوم با غنای بالا نیز در تضاد با مقامات آمریکایی است و عباس عراقچی وزیر خارجه ایران نیز گفته‌ است که «تنها راه تعیین تکلیف ذخایر اورانیوم ۶۰ درصدی، رقیق‌سازی آن در داخل کشور است». نهادهای غربی بر این باور هستند که بخش عمده این ذخایر در تونل‌های فروریخته در مجتمع هسته‌ای اصفهان قرار دارد و مقداری از آن نیز در سایت‌های دیگر نگهداری می‌شود.

در اواسط ماه مه، ارتش آمریکا آماده انجام عملیاتی برای تصرف این مواد بود، اما طبق گزارش سی‌ان‌ان، این طرح در نهایت به دلیل ریسک بسیار بالا کنار گذاشته شد. اسکات روکر، که از سال ۲۰۱۷ تا ۲۰۲۱ ریاست دفتر حذف مواد هسته‌ای در اداره ملی امنیت هسته‌ای آمریکا را بر عهده داشت، می‌گوید اگر موضوع تخریب تونلها و مین‌گذاری صحت داشته باشد، قطعاً روند بازیابی اورانیوم با غنای بالا را پیچیده خواهد کرد و می‌تواند فرصتی برای جمهوری اسلامی ایجاد کند تا در روند اجرای تعهدات خود ابهام ایجاد کند.

این گزارش می‌افزاید حتی اگر توافق میان تهران و واشنگتن در هفته آینده امضا شود، انتظار می‌رود مذاکرات فنی بیشتری برای تعیین جزئیات آینده برنامه هسته‌ای ایران انجام شود





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Nuclear Tunnels Mines Highly Enriched Uranium Donald Trump US President CNN Western Intelligence Agencies Abbas Araghchi Foreign Minister Iranian Government Nuclear Complex Deal Technical Negotiations Future Of Iran's Nuclear Program

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