Iran Denies Involvement in Threats Against Denmark, Claims Lack of Evidence

Iran has responded to a recent assessment by the Danish intelligence agency, PET, which claimed an increase in Iran's role in terrorist threats within Denmark. The Iranian embassy in Copenhagen dismissed the allegations, stating that they lacked credible evidence and were unfounded.

سفارت جمهوری اسلامی ایران در کپنهاگ به ارزیابی اخیر "سازمان اطلاعات و امنیت دانمارک" ( PET ) که در آن از افزایش نقش ایران در تهدیدات "تروریستی" در داخل خاک دانمارک سخن گفته شده بود، واکنش نشان داد و این اتهامات را فاقد شواهد "مستند و غیرقابل‌انکار" خواند.

سازمان اطلاعات و امنیت دانمارک در تازه‌ترین سند ارزیابی خود که روز جمعه منتشر شد، اعلام کرد که سطح کلی تهدیدات "تروریستی" علیه این کشور همچنان در سطح چهار از پنج است، با این تفاوت که ماهیت تهدیدها در سال‌های اخیر "به‌طور قابل توجهی" تغییر کرده و نقش بازیگران دولتی در این زمینه پررنگ‌تر شده است. فین بورخ اندرسن، رئیس سازمان اطلاعات و امنیت دانمارک مدعی شد که "ایران به طور ‌ویژه برای منافع اسرائیلی و یهودی و همچنین برخی مخالفان ایرانی مقیم اروپا از جمله در دانمارک" تهدید محسوب می‌شود.

وی در بیانیه‌ای اعلام کرد که "در طول یک سال گذشته، نقش بازیگران دولتی در تهدیدات تروریستی به‌طور فزاینده‌ای پررنگ‌تر شده است.

" رئیس سازمان اطلاعات و امنیت دانمارک همچنین ادعا کرد که تهدید منتسب به ایران از سوی دستگاه‌های اطلاعاتی ایران سرچشمه می‌گیرد و این نهادهای ایرانی "از شبکه‌های مجرمانه و جذب عوامل عملیاتی در اروپا برای برنامه‌ریزی و اجرای" حملات ادعایی خود استفاده می‌کنند. این ارزیابی در شرایطی منتشر شده که پیش‌تر نیز نهادهای امنیتی برخی کشورهای اروپایی از جمله سوئد، ایران را به استفاده از گروه‌های تبهکار برای انجام فعالیت‌های ادعایی در خاک دانمارک متهم کرده بودند.

در این بیانیه آمده است که ایران همواره به‌طور رسمی هرگونه دخالت در فعالیت‌های ادعایی در خاک دانمارک را رد کرده و معتقد است گزارش‌های منتشرشده بدون آنکه اسناد "قانع‌کننده‌ای" برای اثبات ادعای خود ارائه دهند، صرفا در سال‌های گذشته تصویری "تکراری و نادرست" از آنچه "تهدید ایران" خوانده می‌شود ارائه داده‌اند. سفارت ایران در دانمارک در بخش دیگری از بیانیه خود به دو پرونده‌ای اشاره کرد که در گزارش سازمان اطلاعات و امنیت دانمارک به آن‌ها استناد شده است.

نخستین پرونده مربوط به سال ۲۰۱۸ میلادی و ادعای تلاش برای ترور یکی از رهبران گروه جدایی‌طلب "جنبش مبارزه عربی برای آزادی اهواز" (الاحوازیه) در دانمارک است. پرونده دوم نیز به حمله به سفارت اسرائیل در کپنهاگ در سال ۲۰۲۴ میلادی مربوط می‌شود. دادگاه تجدیدنظر دانمارک حکم ۳ ایرانی محکوم به اتهامات تروریستی را تایید کرد. در این بیانیه آمده است که در هیچ‌یک از این دو پرونده، مدارک مستندی که دخالت حکومت ایران را اثبات کند ارائه نشده است.

در این بیانیه آمده است که برخی اعضای گروه "الاحوازیه" بعدها با اتهاماتی از جمله "دریافت حمایت خارجی، فعالیت‌های جاسوسی و ارتباط با عملیات خشونت‌آمیز" مواجه شده و محکوم شدند. درباره پرونده حمله به سفارت اسرائیل در کپنهاگ نیز سفارت ایران تاکید کرد که نه تنها مدرکی دال بر ارتباط این حادثه با ایران ارائه نشده، بلکه افراد محکوم‌شده در جریان رسیدگی قضایی نیز "ادعایی را در مورد ارتباط با ایران مطرح نکردند.





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Denmark PET Terrorist Threats Role Of Iran Credible Evidence Allegations Iranian Embassy Copenhagen Danish Intelligence Agency Allegations Of Involvement In Terrorist Threat Denmark's Assessment Of Iran's Role In Terrori Iran's Denial Of Involvement Lack Of Evidence

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