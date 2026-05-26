Iran Accuses US of Violating Ceasefire, Tensions Rise in Gulf

Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire in the Gulf, following US strikes on Iranian military targets and mine-laying vessels. The incident has raised doubts about the future of negotiations aimed at ending the war. Meanwhile, a UK maritime authority has reported an explosion-related incident involving a tanker in the Gulf waters, with no casualties reported. The Iranian military has claimed to have shot down a US drone and fired on an F-35 jet. The Iranian foreign ministry has stated that the US will not go unanswered for any hostile actions against Iran, but provided no further details. The leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, has warned the US that it is losing influence in the region and urged countries to avoid hosting US military bases.

ایران روز سه‌شنبه آمریکا را به نقض آتش‌بس متهم کرد؛ این اتهام پس از حملات شبانه آمریکا به مواضع موشکی و قایق‌های مین‌گذار ایران مطرح شد و تلاش‌ها برای رسیدن به توافقی جهت پایان جنگ را با ابهام روبه‌رو کرد.

پس از اعلام این حملات از سوی فرماندهی مرکزی ارتش آمریکا، قیمت نفت برنت نزدیک به سه درصد افزایش یافت. چین نیز از تهران و واشنگتن خواست تا به آتش‌بس پایبند بمانند و اختلافات را از راه‌های مسالمت‌آمیز حل کنند. همزمان، سازمان عملیات تجارت دریایی بریتانیا (UKMTO) اعلام کرد یک نفتکش در آب‌های عمان بر اثر انفجاری در نزدیکی خط آب آسیب دیده است؛ هرچند گزارش شده خدمه و کشتی سالم هستند. این حادثه «انفجار خارجی» توصیف شده است.

سپاه پاسداران هم اعلام کرد نیروهایش یک پهپاد آمریکایی را که وارد حریم هوایی ایران شده بود سرنگون کرده‌اند و به یک جنگنده اف-۳۵ آمریکا نیز شلیک کرده‌اند. وزارت خارجه ایران در بیانیه‌ای اعلام کرد: «ارتش تروریستی آمریکا که از زمان آتش‌بس به اقدامات غیرقانونی و غیرموجه خود ادامه داده، طی ۴۸ ساعت گذشته در منطقه هرمزگان مرتکب نقض آشکار آتش‌بس شده است.

» این وزارتخانه افزود تهران «هیچ اقدام شرورانه‌ای را بی‌پاسخ نخواهد گذاشت و در دفاع از ملت ایران تردید نخواهد کرد»، اما جزئیات بیشتری ارائه نکرد. در همین حال، مجتبی خامنه‌ای، رهبر جمهوری اسلامی، در پیامی به مناسبت آغاز عید قربان گفت آمریکا در حال از دست دادن نفوذ خود در خاورمیانه است و به کشورهای منطقه هشدار داد از میزبانی پایگاه‌هایی که آمریکا می‌تواند از آن‌ها برای حمله استفاده کند، خودداری کنند.

ثبات نفت روی ۱۰۰ دلار، نوسان بازارها با توقف گفتگوهای آمریکا و ایران او در این پیام نوشت آمریکا «علاوه بر آنکه دیگر هیچ پناهگاه امنی برای تجاوز و ایجاد پایگاه نظامی در منطقه ندارد، هر روز بیش از گذشته از جایگاه سابق خود فاصله می‌گیرد. »تیم هاوکینز، سخنگوی فرماندهی مرکزی ارتش آمریکا، گفت: «نیروهای آمریکایی امروز برای دفاع از خود در جنوب ایران حملاتی انجام دادند تا از نیروهای ما در برابر تهدیدهای ناشی از نیروهای ایرانی محافظت شود.

» این تنش‌ها در حالی ادامه دارد که مذاکرات برای دستیابی به توافقی دائمی همچنان جریان دارد، اما درگیری‌های تازه و ناامنی در تنگه هرمز بار دیگر آینده این مذاکرات را مبهم کرده است





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Gulf Ceasefire Tensions Negotiations War Drone F-35 Jet Tanker Explosion Influence Hostile Actions Hostility Iranian Foreign Ministry Ayatollah Khamenei

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