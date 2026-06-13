Iran Announces Dates for Ali Khamenei's Funeral and Mourning

After over a hundred days since the death of Ali Khamenei in an attack by the US and Israel, the office of preserving and publishing the works of the former leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced the dates for the funeral and mourning of Ali Khamenei from 13 to 18 July in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad.

پس از گذشت بیش از صد روز از کشته شدن علی خامنه‌ای در حمله آمریکا و اسرائیل به دفتر کارش، دفتر حفظ و نشر آثار رهبر پیشین جمهوری اسلامی ایران سرانجام زمان برگزاری مراسم «وداع، تشییع و تدفین» او را از ۱۳ تا ۱۸ تیرماه در تهران، قم و مشهد اعلام کرد.

در ماه‌های گذشته، فقط ۳ اطلاعیه درباره زمان خاکسپاری علی خامنه‌ای منتشر شده است و اطلاع‌رسانی محدود مقام‌های جمهوری اسلامی درباره زمان برگزاری این مراسم، پرسش‌های فراوانی درباره کم و کیف برگزاری آن مطرح کرده بود. این موضوع در این مدت دست‌مایه تحلیل‌های سیاسی بوده است و در شبکه‌های اجتماعی نیز برخی منتقدان حکومت با اشاره به تاخیر در برگزاری مراسم، آن را نتیجه ناتوانی و ضعف حکومت دانستند.

در اطلاعیه تازه، اشاره شده که همراه آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای، چهار نفر از اعضای خانواده‌اش، بشری حسینی خامنه‌ای (فرزند)، مصباح‌الهدی باقری (داماد)، زهرا حدادعادل (عروس) و زهرا محمدی گلپایگانی (نوه) نیز تشییع می‌شوند و در تهران دو روز مراسم «وداع» و یک روز مراسم تشییع برگزار می‌شود. پیش‌تر در روزهای ۷ و ۸ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ در مصلای امام علی در شهرری برای خانواده علی خامنه‌ای مراسمی گرفته شده بود





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