Iran reportedly forced US president to beg for mercy, avoid Iran's response to Israeli attack on Beirut

According to reports from Israeli media, Iran successfully coerced the most powerful country in the world into begging for mercy and avoiding Iran's response to an Israeli attack on Beirut. The reports claim that US President Trump offered Iran concessions in exchange for refraining from responding to the Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut. However, the proposal was reportedly rejected by Iran. Additionally, Israeli media reported that US President Trump requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a ceasefire and withdraw Israeli forces from Beirut as a means of preventing Iran's response to the Israeli attack.

به گزارش مشرق از پایگاه العهد، رسانه‌های رژیم صهیونیستی در گزارش‌های خود نوشتند: برای یک لحظه فکر کنید، ایران واقعا موفق شده است تا رئیس قدرتمندترین کشور جهان را به زانو درآورد و او را به التماس وادارد، این دیوانگی است.

برخی از رسانه‌های رژیم صهیونیستی اعلام کردند که ترامپ به ایران پیشنهاد داده تا در مقابل امتیازاتی، از پاسخ به حمله رژیم صهیونیستی به ضاحیه جنوبی بیروت منصرف شود. شبکه ۱۲ تلویزیون رژیم صهیونیستی اعلام کرد که پیشنهادات ترامپ با مخالفت تهران روبرو شده است.

از سوی دیگر رسانه‌های رژیم صهیونیستی اعلام کردند که رئیس جمهور آمریکا برای جلوگیری از پاسخ ایران، از نخست وزیر رژیم صهیونیستی خواسته است تا اعلام آتش بس کرده و خروج نظامیان صهیونیست را آغاز کند. این خبر تاکنون توسط منابع رسمی تائید یا تکذیب نشده است. جنگنده‌های رژیم صهیونیستی عصر امروز (یکشنبه) حمله‌ای هوایی به ضاحیه جنوبی بیروت انجام دادند. در همین راستا، ارتش رژیم صهیونیستی مدعی هدف قرار دادن اهداف حزب‌الله در این حمله شد.

سازمان دفاع مدنی لبنان اعلام کرد که در جریان حمله هوایی رژیم صهیونیستی به ضاحیه جنوبی بیروت، تاکنون سه نفر شهید و ۶ نفر دیگر مجروح شده‌اند. بر اساس اطلاعات منتشرشده، نیروهای امدادی و آتش‌نشانی بلافاصله پس از حمله در محل حاضر شده و عملیات جست‌وجو، امدادرسانی و انتقال مجروحان را آغاز کرده‌اند





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Iran US Israel Lebanon Beirut Attack Ceasefire Withdrawal

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