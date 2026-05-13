Iran retains control over significant portion of missile launchers and stored missiles after war with Israel and US

The reports by The New York Times and The Washington Post indicate that Iran has managed to retain about 70% of its pre-war missile launchers and nearly 70% of its stored missiles after the war with Israel and the US. The reports also suggest that Iran has regained access to most of its missile sites and underground facilities.

Iran still has access to a significant portion of its missile launchers and stored missiles after the war with Israel and the US, according to a report by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The reports, based on data and intelligence from US security and intelligence organizations, indicate that Iran has managed to retain about 70% of its pre-war missile launchers and nearly 70% of its stored missiles. The reports also suggest that Iran has regained access to most of its missile sites and underground facilities





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Iran Missile Launchers Stored Missiles War With Israel And US Access To Missile Sites Underwater Facilities

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