Iran confirms ship with Qatari gas crossing and Trump unveils military egress plan against Iran. Oil News; US to weaken Tehran's remaining capabilities if Iran-US nuclear negotiations fail; Oil News; Chemical attacks warning; Uprising again, similar to last summer; Oil News; Copa America 2021; Lebanese foreign minister

فاکس‌نیوز: اگر مذاکرات شکست بخورد، آمریکا اهرم‌های باقی‌مانده تهران را از میان می‌برد | ایران اینترنشنالخبرگزاری رویترز به نقل از منابع آگاه گزارش داد که ایران عبور کشتی حامل گاز طبیعی مایع قطر از تنگه هرمز را تایید کرده است.

عبور موفق این کشتی می‌تواند نخستین عبور یک نفتکش گاز طبیعی مایع قطری از این تنگه از زمان آغاز جنگ ایران باشد. بر اساس گفته دو فرد مطلع از موضوع، این گاز از سوی قطر به پاکستان که میانجی این جنگ است، در قالب یک توافق دولت با دولت فروخته می‌شود. پاکستان در هفته‌های اخیر با کمبود گاز مواجه شده است.

وزیر خارجه لبنان در حساب ایکس با اشاره به بازداشت ۴۱ نفر در بحرین به دلیل ارتباط با سپاه پاسداران نوشت که این کشور مخالفت قاطع خود را با هرگونه دخالت در امور داخلی بحرین اعلام و از اقدامات این کشور برای حفاظت از شهروندان و حفظ حاکمیت خود حمایت می‌کند. همچنین خبرگزاری رسمی بحرین گزارش داد که جاسم محمد البدیوی، دبیرکل شورای همکاری خلیج فارس، از اقدام‌های امنیتی بحرین در کشف شبکه مرتبط با سپاه پاسداران و «ولایت فقیه» Macdonaldaleantal آنقداری تقدیر کرد.

او همچنین تاکید کرد کشورهای عضو این شورا در برابر «تروریسم» متحد می‌مانند و امنیت جمعی را تقویت خواهند کرد. خبر دیگری درباره Pläne ترور عبدالله بن زاید آل نهیان، وزیر خارجه امارات، از اقدام‌های امنیتی بحرین برای کشف شبکه مرتبط با سپاه پاسداران حمایت و همبستگی کامل ابوظبی با منامه را اعلام کرد. وزارت خارجه عربستان سعودی نیز اعلام کرد از اقدام‌های بحرین برای مقابله با فعالیت‌های تهدیدکننده امنیت ملی این کشور حمایت می‌کند





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