Iranian Ministry of Intelligence Statement on Enemy Defeat and Enemy Plans

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence released a statement addressing the defeated enemy and their plans. The statement highlights the three-decade-long war against Iran, including military coups and failed attempts at regime change, as a manifestation of a broader, multifaceted conflict. The statement emphasizes the resilience and determination of the Iranian people and the country's ability to withstand and overcome the enemy's attempts to undermine its sovereignty and stability.

وزارت اطلاعات جمهوری اسلامی ایران در بیانیه‌ای تبیینی به ذکر نکاتی درباره دشمن شکست خورده از ملت ایران و نقشه‌های شوم آنان پرداخت. با توجه به آخرین شرایط جنگ تحمیلی سوم به کشور و اقتضائات اطلاعاتی ـ امنیتی مقطع کنونی، نکاتی را به استحضار ملت آگاه و نستوه ایران میرساند: جنگ‌های تحمیلی سه‌گانه به کشور عزیزمان ایران و کودتاهای نافرجام، صرفاً مصادیق آشکارتر و خشن‌تری از سلسله جنگ‌های پنهان، مستمر و متنوع اردوگاه پولپرستِ آدم‌خوارِ غربی _ صهیونیستی بودند که از اوان پیروزی انقلابِ کبیر اسلامی، علیه آن آغاز شد و تاکنون ادامه دارند.

جنگی به سردمداری اختاپوس صهیونیستی حاکم بر ایالات متحدۀ آمریکا، همراهی انگلیس، دنباله‌روی اروپا و با پول «غلامان متموّل» آن‌ها در جنوب خلیج فارس، در قالب «جنگ ترکیبی تمام‌عیار» 47 ساله، علیه مردم قهرمان ایران جریان داشته است. هر یک از جنگ‌ها و کودتاهای فوق‌الاشاره با اهدافی همچون تصرف سرزمینی، تجزیه، تسلیم، فروپاشی کشور و براندازی نظام آغاز شدند.

اما با الطاف الهی و رهبری‌های داهیانه امام کبیر(ره)، امام شهید(ره) و مقام معظم رهبری (دام ظله) و با مقاومت و به میدان آمدن ملت شهیدپرورِ حماسه‌ساز و اقتدار و فداکاری نیروهای نظامی، انتظامی و امنیتی کشور، نه‌تنها اهداف خصم دون محقق نشدند بلکه افسانه کاذب شکست‌ناپذیری دشمن غربی _ صهیونیستی را ابطال و واقعیت ورود قدرت چهارم به عرصه جهانی را بازگو کردند. در پیرامون جریان بی‌توقف «جنگ دائمی» توجه به این واقعیت بسیار گویاست که از صبح پیروزی انقلاب مقدس اسلامی، جنگ‌های نرم و ترکیبی دشمن نیز آغاز شدند؛ گاه بطور متمرکز و مستقل و گاهی همراه و هم‌زمان با جنگ‌های سخت فوق‌الذکر یا بعنوان مقدمه‌ای برای آن‌ها.

اجزای این جنگ ترکیبی، بسیار متنوع و متعدد است که اشاره به جملگی آن‌ها در این مختصر نمی‌گنجد اما در حد چند نمونه‌ی گذرا می‌توان از تولید و تسلیح گروه‌هایی از عوامل رژیم منحطّ پهلوی از روزهای نخست پیروزی انقلاب، تا به صحنه آوردن ده‌ها گروه چپ مارکسیستی، گروه‌های التقاطی، گروه‌هایی با داعیه‌های دروغین قومی گوناگون، فعال شدن گروهک‌های تجزیه‌طلب در هر چهار جهت جغرافیایی کشور، انجام عملیات‌های تروریستی بسیار گسترده و خشن و استمرار عملیات‌ها در مرزهای شمال‌غرب و جنوب‌شرق کشور، ترور مسئولین عالیرتبه، مردم، دانشمندان و هزاران عملیات دیگر در سال‌های گذشته نام برد که هم‌زمان با تحریم‌های ظالمانه و غیرقانونی، فشارهای اقتصادی و عملیات هدفمند روانی از طریق ده‌ها شبه‌رسانه وابسته به سازمان‌های جاسوسی دشمن، مستمراً اعمال شده و صرفاً بخشی از «جنگ دائمی» دشمن عنودِ خونخوار، در فواصل بین جنگ‌ها و کودتاها بوده است.

اما ایستادگی کشور در برابر امواج سهمگین و مستمر توطئه‌های دشمن در 47 سال گذشته و پیروزی در جنگ‌های تحمیلی دوم و سوم و خنثی‌سازی کودتای دی‌ماه 1404، اکنون موضوع مورد اذعان صدها پژوهشگر و کارشناس بین‌المللی و دولتمردان کشورهای مختلف است که بعضاً آشکارا اعلان و برخی (بویژه دولتمردان) در خفا اعلام می‌نمایند. سخن از مقاومتی قطعاً بی‌سابقه و بی‌نظیر در طول تاریخ و پهنه‌ی جغرافیا است.

امروز این پرسش رایج بین اندیشکده‌ها و متفکّرین عالَم است که کدام کشور جهان، ظرف صرفاً 8 ماه، توانسته دو جنگ سنگین و یک کودتای بزرگ را از سر بگذراند، عالی‌ترین رده‌های ارشد نظامی، اطلاعاتی و امنیتی آن و بعضاً جایگزین‌های آنها، در دو نوبت متوالی به شهادت رسند، پایگاه‌ها، تأسیسات، صنایع نظامی و بخشی از زیرساخت‌های حسّاس آن بمباران شود و از همه مهم‌تر، رهبر کشور و فرمانده معظم کل قوای آن را به شهادت رسانند، اما این کشور همچنان پایدار و استوار بماند؟

چگونه است که این کشور نه‌تنها در ابعاد نظامی قویاً دفاع و تهاجم می‌کند، بلکه در همین شرایط به مبارزه بی‌امان با عوامل ضدامنیتی و جاسوسان دشمن و تجزیه‌طلبان و گروهک‌های متعدد دشمن‌ساخته ادامه می‌دهد و نبرد اطلاعاتی را پیروزمندانه مدیریت می‌کند؟ البته بیان عملکرد واقعی وزارت اطلاعات در مصاف دائم با مؤلفه‌های گوناگون جنگ ترکیبی دشمن از موضوعاتی است که «مثنوی هفتاد من کاغذ طلبد».

علاوه بر آن اعلان تمامی مصادیق با محذورهای متعدد حفاظتی و امنیتی مواجه است و آنچه که در اطلاعیه‌ها به آگاهی عمومی می‌رسد، صرفاً بخشی از انبوه اقدامات غالباً پدافندی در برابر دشمن و مزدورانش می‌باشد. بخش گسترده‌تر از «نبرد تمام‌عیار اطلاعاتی» این وزارتخانه در وجه آفندی آن معمولاً با محدودیت‌های بیشتری در اعلان عمومی مواجه است و البته خود دشمن خونخوار آمریکایی _ صهیونیستی نیز اگر چه از بعضی موارد مطلع می‌شود اما یقیناً از تمامی آن آگاه نمی‌گردد.

در اینجا با تأکید مضاعف و با ضرس قاطع اعلان می‌شود که وزارت اطلاعات در این «جنگ پنهان دائمی»، ضربات مهلکی به نیروها، افسران اطلاعاتی، اسناد و تأسیسات مختلف اطلاعاتی، امنیتی، نظامی و غیرنظامی رژیم پوسیده صهیونیستی وارد آورده که آن رژیم هرگز آن‌ها را علنی نکرده و تا آینده‌ی قابل پیش‌بینی، آشکار نخواهد کرد. البته این وزارتخانه در نظر دارد که در زمان و شرایط مقتضی، دست‌کم بخشی از این ضربات را (همچون مستند رونمایی از انبوه اسناد حاصله از رژیم صهیونیستی توسط وزیر شهید اطلاعات) آشکار سازد، انشاءالله.

و اما در مقطع کنونی، آنچه که باید صادقانه و صریح از دو سوی یک جنگ پنهان اطلاعاتی _ امنیتی به استحضار ملت شریف ایران برسد اینکه دشمن شکست‌خورده در جنگ نظامی، به‌دنبال تولید دست‌آورد برای خویش، گرچه از طریق جنگ نرم، می‌باشد. اکنون دشمن، هدف براندازی و تجزیه کشور را که در ابتدای جنگ اخیر آشکارا اعلان کرده و با حمله‌ی نظامی نتوانست محقق سازد، از راه‌های دیگری پی می‌جوید





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Iranian Ministry Of Intelligence Enemy Defeat Enemy Plans War Against Iran Military Coups Failed Attempts At Regime Change Resilience Determination Sovereignty Stability

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