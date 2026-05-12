Iran is under pressure from the United States and global sanctions, and has been forced to shut down internet connection, fuel shortage, and anti-government protests. Bloomberg reported that Iran's top oil ports have seen over two million dollars of fines on ferries from the U.S. for crossing the Strait. Over the past several years, Iran has been notably tyrannical, cutting off internet, fuel connections in opposition-held areas, and having autonomy, according to Reuters.
ایران هفتههاست که ادعا میکند حق دارد از شناورهای بینالمللی عبوری از تنگۀ هرمز، عوارض بگیرد. حالا دو نهاد خبری مرتبط با سپاه پاسداران، از طرحهایی برای دریافت عوارض از شرکتهای فناوری اطلاعات خبر دادهاند؛ اقدامی که به بهانۀ عبور کابلهای فیبر نوری این شرکتها از تنگۀ هرمز پیشنهاد شده است.
بازگشایی این آبراه حیاتی که تا پیش از جنگ، نزدیک به ۲۰ درصد از حاملهای انرژی مورد نیاز جهان از آن عبور میکرد و حالا، مدتهاست که از سوی سپاه پاسداران بسته شده، به یکی از مهمترین موضوعات مرتبط با جنگ جاری خاورمیانه و پایان دادن به آن تبدیل شده است. تهران میگوید این تنگه، تحت حاکمیت ایران است و به همین دلیل دریافت چنین تعرفهها و عوارضی را حق طبیعی خود میداند؛ موضوعی که از سوی جامعۀ بینالمللی رد شده است.
کارشناسان معتقدند که ایدۀ دریافت عوارض از شرکتهای مالک کابلهای زیر آبی عبوری از تنگۀ هرمز، بیشتر جنبۀ تهدید دارد تا امکان اجرایی و عملی است. تلاش برای وادار کردن شرکتهای بینالمللی فناوری به تندادن به قوانین ایران و همکاری با شرکتهای ایرانی، بزرگترین مشکل ایدۀ خبرگزاریهای ایرانی در این باره است.
البته مقامهای ایرانی که در قطع دسترسی هموطنان خود به اینترنت، تردیدی به خود راه ندادهاند، بعید نیست که در صورت برآورده نشدن خواستههایشان، در صدد قطع کابلهای بینالمللی بر بیایند، به گفته آیسیک مَتِر، مدیر تحقیقات شرکت ناظر «نت بلاکس» مستقر در لندن. خطر قطع تعمدی و خصمانۀ کابلهای زیر دریایی، همیشه وجود داشته است؛ اما تهدیدی آشکار از سوی کشوری مثل ایران، این خطر را چند برابر میکند
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