Iranian Hacker Group Claims to Have Hacked California Water Infrastructure

A hacker group affiliated with the Iranian government has claimed to have infiltrated the underlying systems of the water infrastructure in California, in response to what it perceives as an attack on Iranian civilians and water facilities by the United States.

در نامه‌ای از زندان، زندانی سیاسی وحید سرخ‌گل از وضعیت بازداشت‌شدگان انقلاب ملی دی‌ماه در زندان‌های اوین و قزلحصار انتقاد کرد و از «فشار و ظلم سیستماتیک» علیه زندانیان سیاسی در این زندان‌ها خبر داد.

او از توهین، تحقیر، ضرب‌وشتم، نگهداری طولانی‌مدت در سلول‌های انفرادی، محدودیت تماس و ملاقات، محرومیت از هواخوری و نبود امکانات اولیه برای زندانیان سیاسی شکایت کرد. همچنین، گروه هکری «حنظله» مدعی شده به سامانه‌های زیرساختی آب در ایالت کالیفرنیا نفوذ کرده است و این اقدام را در واکنش به حمله آمریکا به غیرنظامیان و تاسیسات آبی ایران انجام داده است.

در ماه‌های اخیر، نهادهای امنیت سایبری آمریکا نسبت به تهدیدهای سایبری علیه زیرساخت‌های حیاتی، از جمله سامانه‌های آب، از سوی گروه‌های وابسته یا نزدیک به حکومت ایران هشدار داده بودند. چهار فروند هواپیمای ترابری سی-۱۷ نیروی هوایی آمریکا روز پنجشنبه راهی اروپا شدند و تجهیزاتی را برای سفر احتمالی جی‌دی ونس، معاون رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، به مراسم احتمالی امضای توافق با جمهوری اسلامی در ژنو در روزهای آینده، منتقل کردند.

بازارهای سهام جهان پس از اظهارات دونالد ترامپ درباره لغو حملات برنامه‌ریزی‌شده علیه حکومت ایران و نزدیک بودن توافق میان تهران و واشینگتن با رشد چشمگیری روبه‌رو شدند. شاخص اس‌اندپی ۵۰۰ در آمریکا حدود ۱.۸ درصد افزایش یافت و بهترین عملکرد روزانه خود از ماه آوریل را ثبت کرد. شاخص نزدک ۲.۵ درصد و داوجونز نیز حدود ۱.۹ درصد رشد کردند.

در بازارهای آسیا نیز جمعه روند صعودی ادامه یافت؛ به طوری که شاخص کوسپی کره جنوبی بیش از ۸ درصد و نیکی ژاپن تا ۴ درصد افزایش یافتند. معامله‌گران این تحولات را نشانه کاهش ریسک‌های ژئوپلیتیک و افزایش احتمال عادی شدن تردد کشتی‌ها در تنگه هرمز ارزیابی کردند.

بهای نفت در معاملات روز جمعه کاهش یافت؛ به طوری که نفت خام برنت با افت ۱.۳ درصدی به ۸۹.۲۱ دلار و نفت وست تگزاس اینترمدیت با کاهش ۱.۴ درصدی به ۸۶.۵۴ دلار در هر بشکه رسید. نفت مربان امارات نیز بیش از سه درصد افت کرد و به ۸۷.۲۵ دلار رسید.

این کاهش در حالی رخ می‌دهد که انتشار مجموعه‌ای از گزارش‌ها درباره نزدیک شدن تهران و واشینگتن به یک تفاهم سیاسی، بخشی از نگرانی معامله‌گران درباره گسترش درگیری‌ها در خلیج فارس و اختلال در عرضه نفت را کاهش داده است





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Iranian Hacker Group California Water Infrastructure United States Iranian Government California Water Infrastructure United States Iranian Government

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