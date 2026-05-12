Iranian Executions, Pakistan's Response to Iranian Plane, US-Iran Relations, Australian Sanctions, Trump-Iran Talks

The news text discusses several topics, including the execution of a political prisoner in Iran, Pakistan's response to an Iranian plane's presence in their airspace, US-Iran relations, Australian sanctions against Iranian officials, and Trump-Iran talks. The text also mentions the role of the Supreme Court in the execution and the skepticism of the US president towards the Iranian response to the US proposal.

خبرگزاری میزان، وابسته به قوه قضاییه جمهوری اسلامی، گزارش داد حکم اعدام عبدالجلیل شه‌بخش، زندانی سیاسی، پس از تایید در دیوان عالی کشور، بامداد سه‌شنبه ۲۲ اردیبهشت به اجرا درآمد.

این رسانه حکومتی اتهامات شه‌بخش را ‘عضویت در گروه انصارالفرقان و بغی از طریق حمله مسلحانه به مقر‌های انتظامی’ عنوان کرد. وزارت امور خارجه پاکستان گزارش شبکه سی‌بی‌اس درباره حضور یک هواپیمای ایرانی در پایگاه نور خان را ‘گمراه‌کننده’ خواند و اعلام کرد این هواپیما در دوره آتش‌بس موقت و با هدف ‘تسهیل رفت‌وآمد دیپلماتیک’ وارد پاکستان شده است. سفیر جمهوری اسلامی در سئول هرگونه دخالت حکومت ایران در این حادثه را رد کرد.

دولت استرالیا از اعمال تحریم‌های جدید علیه مقام‌ها و نهادهای جمهوری اسلامی به‌دلیل نقش آن‌ها در سرکوب معترضان و همچنین محدود کردن اینترنت در ایران خبر داد. در این فهرست اسامی وزیر کشور، مقام‌های امنیتی و فرماندهان نیروی انتظامی جمهوری اسلامی به چشم می‌خورد. دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، پیش‌تر جمهوری اسلامی را مسئول این حمله معرفی کرده بود.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری ایالات متحده، دوشنبه ۲۱ اردیبهشت در کاخ سفید با تیم امنیت ملی و شماری از فرماندهان نظامی آمریکا درباره تحولات ایران گفت‌وگو کرد. سمیرا قرایی، خبرنگار ایران‌اینترنشنال، گزارش می‌دهد. دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، پاسخ تهران به پیشنهاد واشینگتن را ‘آشغال’ و ‘بسیار ضعیف’ توصیف کرد و شانس پایداری آتش‌بس موقت را بسیار ضعیف ارزیابی کرد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iranian Executions Pakistan's Response To Iranian Plane US-Iran Relations Australian Sanctions Trump-Iran Talks

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