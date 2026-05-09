Iranian Representative Office of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan in the US Reports New Attack on Kurdish Camp in Iraq

The Iranian Representative Office of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan in the US reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted a new attack on a Kurdish camp in the region of Balisan and near Kuye in the Kurdistan Province of Iraq on Sunday.

فاکس‌نیوز: اگر مذاکرات شکست بخورد، آمریکا اهرم‌های باقی‌مانده تهران را از میان می‌برد | ایران اینترنشنالدفتر نمایندگی حزب دموکرات کردستان ایران در آمریکا خبر داد که جمهوری اسلامی شنبه دور دیگری از حملات به اردوگاه‌های حزب دموکرات کردستان ایران در منطقه بالیسان و نزدیک کویه در اقلیم کردستان عراق انجام داد.

بر اساس بیانیه این نهاد، سپاه پاسداران بامداد شنبه از پهپادهای انتحاری در بالیسان استفاده کرد و پس از آن، حدود ساعت چهار بعدازظهر به وقت محلی، با موشک‌های بالستیک به اردوگاه آزادی حزب دموکرات کردستان ایران در نزدیکی کویه حمله کرد. در این بیانیه آمده است: «حملات مکرر رژیم به گروه‌های کرد نشان می‌دهد که این رژیم چقدر از اثربخشی داخلی خود احساس خطر می‌کند.

» دفتر نمایندگی حزب دموکرات کردستان ایران در آمریکا نوشت: «این حوادث تأکید می‌کند که جمهوری اسلامی خود فراتر از برنامه هسته‌ای خود، تهدیدی گسترده‌تر و فوری‌تر برای ثبات منطقه‌ای و جهانی است





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Iran Kurdistan Balisan Kuye Islamic Republic Of Iran Democratic Party Of Kurdistan US Attack Kurdish Camp Balisan Kuye Islamic Republic Of Iran Democratic Party Of Kurdistan US Attack

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