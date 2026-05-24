Iranian News Agency Reports Execution of Man Charged with Espionage for Israel and U.S.

The report mentions that the motive behind the execution was Mr. Kian's 'confessions' in court and before the court.

خبرگزاری میزان، وابسته به قوه‌ قضائیه ایران خبر از اعدام مجتبی کیان، به اتهام «فعالیت اطلاعاتی» برای اسرائیل و آمریکا در جنگ اخیر داده است.

قوه قضائیه جمهوری اسلامی گفته که مجتبی کیان «در طول جنگ رمضان اقدام به ارسال اطلاعات مرتبط با واحد‌های صنایع دفاعی کشور به دشمن می‌کرد. » به گفته رسانه دستگاه قضایی آقای کیان در طول جنگ اخیر «پیام‌های متعددی را به شبکه‌های معاند» ارسال می‌کرده «که از جمله آنها، مختصات و اطلاعات محل واحد‌های تولید قطعات مرتبط با صنایع دفاعی کشور بود.

» میزان تاکید کرده که یکی از دلایل صدور حکم اعدام برای آقای کیان «اعترافات» او پیش از دادگاه و در دادگاه بوده است. نهادهای حقوق بشر از دادرسی‌های ناعادلانه، نقض حقوق متهم و موج اعدام‌ها بر اساس «اعترافات» زیر شکنجه و فشار برای صدور احکام اعدام در ایران ابراز نگرانی کرده‌اند. مجتبی کیان در استان البرز دستگیر شده بود و دادگا‌ه او هم در این استان برگزار و حکم اعدام برایش صادر شد.

براساس گزارش‌ها از زمان دستگیری تا اجرا ی ای حکم او کمتر از ۵۰ روز طول کشیده بود





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Iranian News Agency Espionage Israel And U.S. Confessions Executions

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