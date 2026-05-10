Iranian protesters gather in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

A group of Iranians protested in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., calling for the release of political prisoners and the end of the nuclear deal with Iran.

خبر فوریدر پی فراخوان شاهزاده رضا پهلوی برای همراهی با کارزار «یک ملت در گروگان»، گروهی از ایرانیان در برابر کاخ سفید در واشینگتن تجمع اعتراضی برگزار کردند.

بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل، انتظار می‌رود در ساعت آینده با دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، گفت‌وگو کند. ارتش اسرائیل یکشنبه بیش از ۲۰ هدف زیرساختی «مرتبط با تروریسم» را در سراسر جنوب لبنان هدف قرار داد. مصطفی نیلی، وکیل نرگس محمدی، برنده جایزه صلح نوبل و زندانی سیاسی، در ایکس نوشت: «امروز خانم نرگس محمدی با صدور دستور توقف حکم برای انجام درمان از بیمارستان زنجان خارج و با آمبولانس به بیمارستان پارس تهران منتقل و بستری شدند.

» بنیاد نرگس محمدی اعلام کرد: «نرگس محمدی به مراقبت‌های تخصصی و دائمی زیر نظر تیم پزشکان نیاز دارد و باید مطمئن شویم که او هرگز برای گذراندن باقی‌مانده احکام ناعادلانه‌ای که با آن مواجه است، به زندان بازگردانده نمی‌شود. » دونالد ترامپ در شبکه اجتماعی «تروث سوشال» نوشت: «جمهوری اسلامی ۴۷ سال است با ایالات متحده آمریکا و سایر کشورهای جهان بازی می‌کند.

برای ۴۷ سال جمهوری اسلامی ما را معطل نگه داشته‌اند و مردم ما را با بمب‌های کنار جاده‌ای کشته‌اند. » نارندرا مودی، نخست‌وزیر هند، از شهروندان این کشور خواست مجموعه‌ای از اقدامات از جمله صرفه‌جویی در مصرف سوخت، دورکاری و محدودیت در سفر و واردات را رعایت کنند، زیرا افزایش شدید قیمت جهانی انرژی فشار زیادی بر ذخایر ارزی این کشور وارد کرده است





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Protests White House Nuclear Deal Political Prisoners

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Image with Artificial Intelligence and Criticism from White HouseThe image of Donald Trump, created with artificial intelligence, showed him lying in a coffin with his eyes closed, which sparked criticism from the White House. The image was shared by Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, and it included a tombstone with the inscription: 'D.J. Trump 1946-2024'. The White House described Hamill as 'a sick person' in response to the publication of this image, which had the subtitle 'Oh, if only'. Hamill later deleted the post and apologized, saying that he had meant the opposite of death for Trump, but if the image was inappropriate, he apologized. Hamill also posted on the X platform, now deleted, that he wished Trump would live long enough to see his inevitable defeat in the mid-term elections, to be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, to be impeached, to be sentenced, and to be humiliated for his countless crimes. The White House's press team responded to Hamill's statements on the X platform, calling him 'a sick person' and accusing him of being 'radical left-wing radicals' who could not control themselves. In the same month, a man was found with a gun near the place where Donald Trump was playing golf. In February, he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to prison. In the same year, a man was found among the bushes near the place where Donald Trump was playing golf with a gun. In February, he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to prison.

Read more »

Iran Nuclear Deal Review: US to Expunge Remaining Iranian Arsenal After Failure of Talks in BeijingThe US is considering withdrawing its support for Iran's military capabilities if talks fail in Beijing, potentially weakening Tehran's ability to wage war after decades of enriching uranium and building ballistic missiles, according to Fox News. This decision comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with the prospect of a military conflict growing more likely.

Read more »

Iran-US Tensions: US Threatens to Cut Remaining Iranian Stakes, Iran Warns of 'Cautious Response'The article discusses the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with the US threatening to cut remaining Iranian stakes and Iran warning of a 'cautious response' if the US does not back down. The article also mentions the impact of the tensions on the global supply chain, particularly in the energy sector, and the situation of Iranian sailors and cargo in the Gulf.

Read more »

Patel: London Should Freeze Assets of Iranian Revolutionary Guard CorpsIranian International Preti Patel, a British MP and Foreign Secretary, criticized the UK government for its silence on the atrocities committed by the regime in Iran. She urged London to freeze the assets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) because of their crimes and as a threat to Britain.

Read more »

Iranian Cars PricesPrices of Iranian Cars

Read more »

Tehran Declines to Respond to US; Trump Emphasizes Preventing Iran Nuclear ProgramTehran, Iran, has announced it will not respond to the US. Meanwhile, the Iranian International Campaign for the Rights of Man continues demonstrations of solidarity with the Iranian people in solidarity with the Iranian people, standing against increased executions, oppression, and internet disconnection.

Read more »