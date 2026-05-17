Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Terrorism and Blames US for Supporting Israel

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the terrorist action of the Israeli regime against the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qasem Soleimani, and has blamed the US for supporting Israel.

وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران با انتشار بیانیه ای اقدام تروریستی رژیم سفاک صهیونیستی در ترور عزالدین حداد فرمانده کل گردان های قسام را به شدت محکوم کرد.

در بخشی از این بیانیه که بامداد یکشنبه ۲۶ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ انتشار یافته، آمده است: وزارت امور خارجه اقدام تروریستی رژیم سفاک صهیونیستی در ترور عزالدین حداد فرمانده کل گردان های قسام همسر و فرزندش را به شدت محکوم می کند و شهادت این مجاهد بزرگ و همسر و فرزندش در راه آرمان الهی انسانی فلسطین را به رهبری جنبش حماس ملت مجاهد و صبور فلسطین و آحاد مسلمانان و آزادگان جهان تبریک و تسلیت می گوید.

همچنین در بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه تصریح شده است: این اقدام تروریستی و ترورهای مشابه بخشی از طرح جنایتکارانه اسرائیل برای محو استعماری فلسطین است و آمریکا به عنوان بزرگترین حامی تسلیحاتی مالی و سیاسی رژیم آپارتاید صهیونیستی شریک جرم تک تک این جنایات است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Israel US Terrorism Condemnation Support Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani

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