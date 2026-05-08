Iranian Activist Narges Moussavi in Critical Condition, Facing Death

Iranian activist Narges Moussavi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is in critical condition and facing the risk of death due to her deteriorating health. She has been arrested and held in a Tehran prison for raising her voice and speaking on behalf of the Iranian people for better lives. The US State Department has called on Iran to release her immediately and provide her with necessary medical care.

دونالد ترامپ: نیروی دریایی جمهوری اسلامی زمانی ۱۵۹ کشتی داشت حالا چند قایق‌ تندرو دارد که مقداری سلاح جلوی آن‌ها نصب شده استرایلی بارنز، معاون وزیر خارجه ایالات متحده، روز پنجشنبه ۱۷ اردیبهشت از رژیم ایران خواست نرگس محمدی، فعال حقوق بشر و برنده جایزه نوبل صلح، را فوراً آزاد کرده و امکان دسترسی او به خدمات درمانی مناسب را فراهم کند.

آقای بارنز در پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس نوشت که حکومت ایران نرگس محمدی را «به دلیل بلند کردن صدایش و سخن گفتن به نمایندگی از مردم ایران و خواسته‌های آنها برای زندگی بهتر» زندانی کرده است. معاون وزیر خارجه آمریکا افزود که خانم محمدی اکنون «در وضعیت جسمانی بحرانی» قرار دارد و مراقبت‌های درمانی کافی دریافت نمی‌کند.

او تأکید کرد: «ما از رژیم ایران می‌خواهیم همین حالا او را آزاد کند و مراقبت‌های درمانی مورد نیازش را در اختیارش قرار دهد. جهان نظاره‌گر است.

"حمیدرضا محمدی، برادر نرگس محمدی، می‌گوید پزشکان هشدار دادند که ادامه وضعیت بحرانی این فعال حقوق بشر و جلوگیری از انتقال فوری او به یک بیمارستان مجهز در تهران، خطر سکته مغزی و احتمال از دست رفتن جانش را افزایش داده است. برادر نرگس محمدی در یک گفتگوی اینترنتی با سازمان حقوق بشر ایران اضافه کرد که خواهرش بعد از به هوش آمدن در «سی‌سی‌یو» بیمارستان زنجان همچنان با افت شدید فشار خون، ضعف جسمانی، درد زیاد در ناحیه سر و قفسه سینه و حالت تهوع دست‌و‌پنجه نرم می‌کند و بدون کمک کپسول اکسیژن قادر به تنفس نیست.

او تلاشها برای کنترل فشار خون خانم محمدی در بیمارستان زنجان را هم ناموفق توصیف و خاطرنشان کرد که پزشکان متخصص مغز و اعصاب این بیمارستان هشدار داده‌اند که ادامه این روند بیماری، «آمبولی ریه» و جلوگیری از اعزام او به بیمارستان تخصصی در تهران، باعث بروز سکته مغزی نرگس محمدی و احتمالا مرگ او خواهد شد. نرگس محمدی، برنده جایزه صلح نوبل، روز جمعه ۱۱ اردیبهشت پس از «دو بار از دست دادن کامل هوشیاری» و حملات شدید قلبی در زندان، به‌صورت اورژانسی به بیمارستانی در زنجان منتقل شد.

به گفته مصطفی نیلی، وکیل نرگس محمدی، دادستان تهران برخلاف نظر پزشکی قانونی و متخصصان مبنی بر لزوم معالجه او در تهران و تحت نظر پزشک شخصی، از این اقدام جلوگیری می‌کند. شمار زیادی از مقامات جهانی طی روزهای گذشته نسبت به وضعیت این فعال حقوق بشر ایرانی ابراز نگرانی کرده و خواستار رسیدگی فوری پزشکی به او شده‌اند. درخواستهایی که همچنان با بی‌توجهی مقامات جمهوری اسلامی روبروست.

کمیته حمایت از نرگس محمدی هشدار داد: او بین مرگ و زندگی استهشدار درباره وضعیت نرگس محمدی : برای مداوای بیماری قلبی به مراقبت‌های تخصصی فوری نیاز دار





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