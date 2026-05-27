Iranian Navy: Tangeh Hormoz Under Smart Control / Strict Action Against Military Ships

The number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has increased, but if the passage is not authorized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Navy, it will not be allowed to pass. This is a new trend that analysts describe as a new norm. The Iranian Navy says it has created a clear and safe path for navigation and trade and that the priority for passing ships is cargo carriers and fertilizer carriers. However, some authorized passages are considered a form of liberation of navigation and passage from this vital waterway. From the geopolitical and power balance point of view, many Western analysts have accepted that Iran has reached a level of control that without Iran's coordination or tolerance, passing through the passage will be very difficult. The report of the Reuters news agency confirms that Iran has established control over the Strait of Hormuz through a network of military actions and even payment of passage fees. However, the representative of the Iranian Parliament, Mahmoud Neybonyan, believes that if a deal is reached that allows Iran to control the Strait without sufficient compensation, it will be a pure loss for Iran. In contrast, the Indian researcher and maritime geostrategist and satellite data analyst, Vinay Nityanandam, says that Iran has tried to change the way the Strait works, not just to close it. Iran has shown that it is not necessary to completely close the Strait to exercise real control and now the Strait is no longer a neutral passage for the world. The analyst of the Department of Middle East Affairs in the Japanese Ministry of Defense, Yoshida Tomowaki, describes the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a new norm and says that the international community should recognize Iran's control over the Strait as a reality and adjust its policies and economic policies accordingly.

تردد کشتی‌ها در تنگه هرمز بیشتر شده است اما همین عبور و مرور هم اگر مجوزهای نیروی دریایی سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی نباشد، انجام نخواهد شد، روندی که تحلیلگران آن را هنجاری جدید توصیف می‌کنند.

با پذیرش قواعد و کسب مجوز از نیروی دریایی جمهوری اسلامی ایران، بیش از ۲۰۰ فروند کشتی در یک هفته گذشته از تنگه هرمز عبور کرده‌اند. درحالی‌که فرماندهی مرکزی آمریکا (سنتکام) اعلام کرده بود که کشتی‌هایی که قواعد ایران را بپذیرند حق عبور از خط محاصره آمریکا را ندارند اما حالا کشتی‌هایی که از تنگه عبور کرده‌اند، یک به یک به مقاصد خود می‌رسند و کسب اجازه از ایران برای عبور از این آبراه حیاتی به نودمین روز خود نزدیک می‌شود.

نیروی دریایی سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی ایران می‌گوید که مسیر مشخص و ایمنی برای عبور و استمرار تجارت جهانی ایجاد کرده است و آمارها نشان می‌دهد که الویت عبور برای کشتی‌های فله‌بر و حامل کود است اما برخی ترددهای مجوزدار را به‌نوعی آزادسازی عبورو مرور از این آبراه تلقی می‌کنند. از نظر واقعیت ژئوپلیتیک و توازن قدرت، بسیاری از تحلیلگران غربی پذیرفته‌اند که ایران در عمل به سطحی از کنترل رسیده که بدون هماهنگی یا تحمل ایران، عبور امن از این آبراه بسیار سخت شده است؛ گزارش ویژه خبرگزاری رویترز تایید می‌کند که ایران با شبکه‌ای از اقدامات میدانی و حتی هزینه‌های عبوری به صورت عملی کنترل تنگه هرمز را تثبیت کرده است.

اما نماینده مجلس، محمود نبویان، معتقد است که اگر توافقی باعث شود، تهران بدون گرفتن امتیاز کافی کنترل هرمز را رها کند، ضرر خالص برای ایران است. در مقابل پژوهشگر هندی و کارشناس ژئوپلتیک دریایی و داده‌های ماهواره‌ای، وای نیتیاناندام، می‌گوید، ایران تلاش کرده تا نحوه کار تنگه را تغییر دهد نه اینکه فقط آن ببندد؛ ایران نشان داده که لازم نیست تنگه را کاملا ببندد تا کنترل واقعی اعمال کند و حالا «هرمز دیگر یک گذرگاه بی‌طرف جهانی نیست.

» تحلیلگر کارشناس ارشد مسائل خاورمیانه در وزارت دفاع ژاپن، یوشیدا تومواکی، شرایط کنونی تنگه هرمز را یک «هنجار جدید» توصیف می‌کند و می‌گوید جامعه جهانی باید کنترل ایران بر تنگه هرمز را به عنوان یک واقعیت بپذیرد و رویکردهای خود در زمینه امنیت و سیاست اقتصادی را بر این اساس بازنگری کند. سپاه: تنگه هرمز تحت کنترل هوشمند ماست/ با شناورهای نظامی متخلف برخورد سخت می‌شوداقدام متقابل ایران در قبال اروپا؛ بستن تنگه هرمز در دستور کار مجلس قرار گرفتقیمت انواع سکه پارسیان امروز چهارشنبه 6 خرداد 1405 + جدولآغاز پرداخت مطالبات گندمکاران از امروز دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰





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