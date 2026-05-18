Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Official on recent regional developments and United States of America

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Official spokesman, Afrân Bakšī in a weekly press conference conveys Iran's stance on regional developments, including recent discussions between Iran and the United States in regards to the Iran nuclear deal.

اسماعیل بقائی، سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه ایران، در نشست خبری هفتگی خود با خبرنگاران به تشریح مواضع و دیدگاههای کشور در خصوص تحولات اخیر منطقه و خلیج فارس پرداخت و به سوالات خبرنگاران پاسخ داد.

نماینده عالی دولت در امور خارجه کشورمان در خصوص یادبود شهیدان ابراهیم رئیسی و حسین امیرعبداللهیان، به گرامیداشت یاد آنان و سالروز تولد خیام شاعر و دانشمند بزرگ ایرانی هم اشاره کرد. در ادامه با بیان اینکه تهدید و دشمن اصلی منطقه کدام کشور است، به پاسخگویی به سوال در ارتباط با سفر مقامات رژیم صهیونیستی به امارات در میانه جنگ رمضان پرداخت و گفت: ما با هیچ کدام از کشورهای منطقه دشمن نیستیم، بلکه با آنها همسایه هستیم، از جمله امارات.

وی همچنین به برخی اخبار مبنی بر نقش فعال برخی کشورهای منطقه و همچنین حضور نظامی آمریکا در منطقه اشاره کرد و افزود: کشورهای منطقه در تحولات اخیر دیدند که حضور نظامی آمریکا در منطقه امنیت‌آور نیست و رفت و آمد فراوان بین مقامات رژیم اسرائیل و برخی از کشورهای منطقه وجود دارد. سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه همچنین به قطعنامه آمریکا و امارات به موضوع تنگه هرمز و همچنین روندهای حقوقی ایران با آمریکا در ارتباط با قطعنامه اخیر اشاره کرد.

گفته شد که وضعیت کنونی در تنگه هرمز توسط قانون‌شکنی آمریکا و اسرائیل ایجاد شده است و ایران مجموعه تدابیر را برای امنیت کشتیرانی در منطقه اتخاذ کرده و با کشورهای عضو در تماس مستمر است. در خصوص ناتوانی آمریکا در جنگ اخیر، بقائی به تحولات اخیر در ارتباط با اقدامات آمریکا در منطقه اشاره کرد و افزود: امروز، آمریکا در جراید معروفی نشان داده که متجاوز بوده و مشاهده کردیم که آن‌ها نقش دارندovicích در برخی از جنگ‌های منطقه را به عهده می گیرند.





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