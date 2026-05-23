Iranian Cinema at Cannes Film Festival Unveils Crack in Relations between Independent Cinema and Government

The Cannes Film Festival this year saw Iranian cinema return to the international stage, highlighting a deep chasm between independent cinema and the government of the Islamic Republic. Paghambar Ahangari, a documentary filmmaker, won the "GoldenEye" award for Best Documentary with a portrayal of decades of protest and suppression in Iran. At a press conference, Asghar Farhadi mentioned the tragic loss of lives during the protests of December and the victims of the recent war, describing them as "unforgettable" and "painful." Other filmmakers like Mehsa Krami and Mohammadreza Farahadi were also present.

در جشنواره کن امسال، سینمای ایران بار دیگر در یکی از مهم‌ترین رویدادهای سینمایی جهان بر سکو ایستاد. حضور آن نشان از شکاف عمیق میان سینمای مستقل و حکومت جمهوری اسلامی بود.

پگاه آهنگرانی، documentarست، با روایتی از دهه‌ها اعتراض و سرکوب در ایران، جایزه "چشم طلایی" بهترین مستند را دریافت کرد. در حاشیه این مراسم، اصغر فرهادی، که با فیلم "داستان‌های موازی" در بخش اصلی جشنواره حضور داشت، کشته‌شدن معترضان در اعتراضات دی ماه و قربانیان جنگ اخیر را "دردناک و فراموش‌نشدنی" توصیف کرد. در این جشنواره، فیلم‌سازانی مانند مهسا کرم‌پور و محمدرضا فرزاد نیز در بخش‌های جانبی حضور داشتند.

اما دادگاه تجدیدنظر جعفر پناهی، برنده دوره‌های گذشته جشنواره کن، در تهران برگزار شد و با محکومیت به یک سال زندان و دو سال ممنوعیت فیلم‌سازی، به جهانی معروف شد





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