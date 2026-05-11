Iranian Protests in Spain and US, Video Shows No War in 47 Years

Videos show that a group of Iranians living in Spain gathered in Madrid on Monday to support the call by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and held a rally against the execution of death sentences by the government. The videos also show that Iranians living in the US gathered in cities like Dallas and San Francisco on Monday in response to the call by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi against the Islamic Republic. Bloomberg reported on this matter, stating that this is the first official acknowledgment from Seoul that the incident occurred due to an attack.

ویدیوهای دریافتی نشان می‌دهد جمعی از ایرانیان ساکن اسپانیا، روز یک‌شنبه در حمایت از فراخوان شاهزاده رضا پهلوی در مادرید تجمع کردند و ضمن برگزاری پرفورمنسی علیه اجرای احکام اعدام از سوی حکومت، اعلام کردند که در ۴۷ سال گذشته هیچ آتش‌بسی در جنگ جمهوری اسلامی علیه مردم ایران وجود نداشته است.

ویدیوهای دریافت‌شده نشان می‌دهد ایرانیان مقیم آمریکا، در شهرهای دالاس و سان‌فرانسیسکو، یک‌شنبه، در پی فراخوان شاهزاده رضا پهلوی علیه جمهوری اسلامی تجمع کردند. شبکه‌ای به نام بلومبرگ در این مورد نوشت: «این نخستین اذعان رسمی سئول به بروز این حادثه به‌دلیل حمله بوده است، هرچند از تعیین مقصر خودداری کرد.

» بر اساس این گزارش، وزارت خارجه کره‌ جنوبی گفت که تحقیقات دولت نشان داد که دو «شیء هوایی ناشناس» ۱۴ اردیبهشت به‌وقت محلی، در حالی که کشتی «نامو» در نزدیکی سمت امارات متحده عربی تنگه هرمز لنگرانداخته بود، به عقب کشتی با فاصله حدود یک دقیقه برخورد کردند





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iranian Protests Spain US Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Islamic Republic Attack Bloomberg Korean Government Tanker Tension Tanker Incident Tanker Collision

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian and US Naval Clash in the Strait of HormuzIranian and US naval forces engaged in a clash in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran targeting US Navy vessels in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire and attacks on its oil tankers and coastal areas. The US, on the other hand, described the incident as limited and emphasized the need for a ceasefire. The incident has had significant implications for maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, with hundreds of ships still awaiting clearance or security guarantees.

Read more »

Iranian protests: Call for a 'Nation in Captivity' in cities worldwideIranian protesters are organizing a global day of action on May 20th to protest internet shutdowns, mass arrests, and executions. The title of the call is 'Nation in Captivity.'

Read more »

Iran Nuclear Deal Review: US to Expunge Remaining Iranian Arsenal After Failure of Talks in BeijingThe US is considering withdrawing its support for Iran's military capabilities if talks fail in Beijing, potentially weakening Tehran's ability to wage war after decades of enriching uranium and building ballistic missiles, according to Fox News. This decision comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with the prospect of a military conflict growing more likely.

Read more »

Iran-US Tensions: US Threatens to Cut Remaining Iranian Stakes, Iran Warns of 'Cautious Response'The article discusses the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with the US threatening to cut remaining Iranian stakes and Iran warning of a 'cautious response' if the US does not back down. The article also mentions the impact of the tensions on the global supply chain, particularly in the energy sector, and the situation of Iranian sailors and cargo in the Gulf.

Read more »

Iran Responds to US, Trump Emphasizes Preventing Iran from Getting Nuclear, Protests ContinueIran has announced it will not respond to the US, and President Trump has emphasized the need to prevent Iran from getting nuclear. Meanwhile, the International Campaign for the Support of Iranian Communities Abroad continues to protest against the intensification of executions, repression, and internet cuts in Iran. The protests are also in response to the call of the Shah's son, Reza Pahlavi, and in protest of the increase in executions, repression, and internet cuts in Iran. The protests are being held in solidarity with the Iranian people held captive by the regime.

Read more »

Federation head says hopes Iran teams will get visas for 2026 World Champ.The head of the US Canoe Association expressed hope that Iranian teams will be able to participate in the 2026 World Championships in the United States, according to a report.

Read more »