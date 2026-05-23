Iranian News: Activists Warn of Increased Pressure on Opponents, Court Sentences, and European Condemnation

This news text discusses the sentencing of two women, the execution of a political prisoner, and the continued detention of a citizen journalist in Iran. It also mentions the European Parliament's condemnation of the Iranian government's human rights abuses and calls for increased sanctions against the regime.

صدور حکم ۵۳ سال زندان برای لیلا رمضانی و فاطمه ملک‌احمدی توسط مقام‌های قضایی استان سمنان، اتهام آن‌ها ارسال ویدیو به شبکه‌های تلویزیونی و «اتصال با شبکه‌های تلویزیونی مخالف حکومت و ارسال محتوا و اطلاعات» برای این رسانه‌ها گزارش شده است.

براساس این گزارش، فاطمه ملک‌احمدی به ۲۶ سال و لیلا رمضانی به ۲۷ سال زندان و همچنین به انفصال از خدمات دولتی، ممنوعیت خروج از کشور و محرومیت از عضویت در احزاب و گروه‌های سیاسی و اجتماعی محکوم شده‌اند. همچنین، شعبه یک دادگاه انقلاب رشت منوچهر فلاح را به اعدام محکوم کرد. دادگاه انقلاب اهواز نیز حجت آل‌محمدی را به حبس ۲۱ سال محکوم کرد.

آرتین غضنفری، شهروند بهائی و عکاس خبری، با گذشت ۱۲۵ روز از زمان دستگیری، کماکان در زندان تهران بزرگ بلاتکلیف زندانی است. فعالان حقوق بشر ضمن هشدار نسبت به افزایش فشارهای جمهوری اسلامی بر مخالفان می‌گویند روند رسیدگی به پرونده مخالفان بازداشت‌شده غیرشفاف است و «نقض حق آزادی و امنیت فردی، نقض آزادی بیان و فعالیت مدنی و نقض حق دادرسی عادلانه» به شمار می‌رود.

پارلمان اروپا روز پنجشنبه ۳۱ اردیبهشت با تصویب قطعنامه‌ای، سرکوب و اعدام معترضان، مخالفان، زندانیان سیاسی و اقلیت‌های مذهبی در ایران را به شدت محکوم کرد و از رهبران اروپایی خواست تا تحریم‌ها علیه مقامات جمهوری اسلامی دخیل در سرکوب‌ها، از جمله سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی و نهادهای مرتبط با رهبری جمهوری اسلامی، را گسترش دهند





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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