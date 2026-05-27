Iranian-American Relations: Trump's Stance on Nuclear Program and Military Actions

The article discusses the relationship between the United States and Iran, focusing on the Trump administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program and potential military actions. It also mentions the recent meeting between Ali Akbar Velayati, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, and the Iranian government's strategy to gain financial stability through negotiations with the US without compromising its nuclear program.
وزارت خارجه آمریکا: ترامپ برای نرسیدن تهران به سلاح هستهای، قاطعانه عمل کرده است | ایران اینترنشنال علی باقریکنی، معاون دبیر شورای عالی امنیت ملی جمهوری اسلامی، در حاشیه چهاردهمین کنفرانس بینالمللی امنیتی مسکو با قاسم الاعرجی، مشاور امنیت ملی عراق، دیدار کرد.
به گزارش میزان، خبرگزاری قوه قضاییه، باقری در این دیدار خواستار «تدبیر و اقدام قاطع بغداد برای جلوگیری از تبدیل جغرافیا و فضای عراق به منشا تهدید علیه ایران شد». او افزود: «ریشه این تهدیدها باید خشکانده شود و جمهوری اسلامی آماده هرگونه همکاری فعال در این زمینه است. » از زمان آغاز جنگ ایران، جمهوری اسلامی دهها حمله موشکی و پهپادی علیه اردوگاهها و مقرهای احزاب کرد ایران در اقلیم کردستان عراق انجام داده است.
تامی پیگوت، سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه آمریکا، در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس نوشت: «از روز نخست، رییسجمهور ترامپ بهروشنی گفته است که ایران نمیتواند به سلاح هستهای دست یابد. » او افزود ترامپ اقدامات قاطعی را برای اطمینان از عدم دستیابی جمهوری اسلامی به سلاح اتمی انجام داده است. شبکه انبیسی نیوز گزارش داد وزارت جنگ آمریکا فهرستی از اهداف احتمالی باقیمانده در ایران را تهیه کرده است.
انبیسی نیوز افزود این اهداف بهدلیل پنهان بودن و جابهجایی مداوم، سختتر از اهداف پیشین قابل دسترسی خواهند بود. بر اساس این گزارش، در صورت تصمیم دونالد ترامپ، رییسجمهوری آمریکا، برای ازسرگیری کارزار نظامی علیه جمهوری اسلامی، شناسایی و حمله به این مواضع احتمالا چالشبرانگیزتر از موارد قبلی است.
روزنامه والاستریت ژورنال به نقل از مقامهای حکومت ایران و میانجیهای عرب گزارش داد جمهوری اسلامی در راهبرد مذاکره با آمریکا بهدنبال گشایش مالی برای اقتصاد خود است، بدون آنکه در برنامه هستهای در حدی امتیاز بدهد که ترامپ بتواند ادعای پیروزی کند. بر اساس این گزارش، تهران در پی آن است که با بازپسگیری کنترل بخشی از حدود ۱۰۰ میلیارد دلار دارایی مسدودشده از سوی غرب و دسترسی مجدد به بازارهای جهانی نفت، به گشایش اقتصادی دست یابد.
در پی دسترسی به اینترنت در سراسر ایران پس از نزدیک به سه ماه قطعی و خاموشی دیجیتال، بسیاری از کاربران به ایراناینترنشنال گفتند این اتفاق بیشتر از آنکه به آنان احساس آرامش بدهد، شبیه دستیابی دیرهنگام به یکتایمز اسرائیل گزارش داد بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخستوزیر اسرائیل، پس از پایان جلسه کابینه امنیتی این کشور، بهصورت تلفنی با دونالد ترامپ، رییسجمهوری آمریکا، گفتوگو کرد. این گفتوگو در شرایطی انجام شد که تنشها میان اسرائیل و حزبالله بالا گرفته و بر اساس برخی گزارشها، کاخ سفید بهمنظور عدم بروز اختلال در مذاکرات با تهران، اسرائیل را از حمله به بیروت منع کرده است.
روزنامه نیویورک تایمز به نقل از دو مقام آمریکایی گزارش داد حملات نظامی آمریکا به هدافی در جنوب ایران در شامگاه دوشنبه پس از آن انجام شد که تحلیلگران اطلاعاتی مجموعهای از اقدامات نظامی جمهوری اسلامی را شناسایی کردند ک
Iran United States Trump Nuclear Program Military Actions Iranian-American Relations Secretary Of The Supreme National Security Cou Iraqi National Security Advisor Financial Stability Negotiations With The US
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